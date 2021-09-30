Highschool sports roundup: Riverbend hockey wins overtime thriller

Kayleigh Sullivan scored the game-winning goal on the road for Riverbend to earn the victory 2-1 in a Commonwealth District field hockey match against Massaponax.

Savannah Waite tied the game in the fourth quarter, after the Panthers had been leading most of the game, off an assist from Caroline Dedecker.

Riverbend (4-4) will travel to Colgan for a non-district match on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 2, COURTLAND 0

Grace Menard and Cecile Constantine each scored a apiece as the Yellow Jackets secured a Battlefield District victory.

Lilian Hutcherson added an assist, while Sam Black recorded seven saves. Her counterpart, Kylie Watkins, stopped six shots.

CHANCELLOR 12, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Chargers defeated the Knights in a Battlefield Distrct match led by Ellie Byram with three goals and one assist.

Ella Newman, Regan Bestick, and Caitlyn Bergemann each had two goals and one assist, Kaylin Ozuna scored two goals, Lindsey Loar had a goal and three assists, and Kaitlyn Bestick had two assists.