Highschool sports roundup: Riverbend hockey wins overtime thriller

Kayleigh Sullivan scored the game-winning goal on the road for Riverbend to earn the victory 2-1 in a Commonwealth District field hockey match against Massaponax.
Savannah Waite tied the game in the fourth quarter, after the Panthers had been leading most of the game, off an assist from Caroline Dedecker.
Riverbend (4-4) will travel to Colgan for a non-district match on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 2, COURTLAND 0
Grace Menard and Cecile Constantine each scored a apiece as the Yellow Jackets secured a Battlefield District victory.
Lilian Hutcherson added an assist, while Sam Black recorded seven saves. Her counterpart, Kylie Watkins, stopped six shots.
CHANCELLOR 12, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
The Chargers defeated the Knights in a Battlefield Distrct match led by Ellie Byram with three goals and one assist.
Ella Newman, Regan Bestick, and Caitlyn Bergemann each had two goals and one assist, Kaylin Ozuna scored two goals, Lindsey Loar had a goal and three assists, and Kaitlyn Bestick had two assists.
Chancellor (9-0) will host Courtland on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0
The Cougars earned the victory, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, in a Battlefield District match.
Claire Conway led Courtland with five kills and six aces, Kalie Hamilton had six kills, Kiyah Lewis, Maddie SMith, and Iyana Seargeant each had 5 kills, and Chloe Rose contributed 23 assists, two aces, and two kills.
Teagan Thompson earned 14 digs, four kills, and 10 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Mariah Williams had six kills and four digs, Jordan Carter had five digs, Imani McJunkin had nine digs, and Scarlett Allen had five digs.
James Monroe (2-5) will host Eastern View on Monday.
MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 0
The Panthers earn the victory 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 over the Bears in a Commonwealth District match.
Gracen King led with 32 assists for the Panthers, Carlie Clements had 10 kills, Reagan Mangum contributed nine kills and two blocks, Olivia Yakabouski had nine kills and seven digs, and Alexis Rogers earned 14 digs.
Massaponax will travel to Albermale on Saturday for a tri-match that includes Franklin County.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 17-25, 25-19. 25-17, 25-20 in a Commonwealth District match.
Saige Thibodaux earned 14 kills, two aces, and seven digs for the Wolverines. Allison Spittal had 15 digs, eight kills, and two aces, Mya Tillman had nine kills and four blocks, Grace Kruzel contributed 20 assists, and Emma Parkyn had 14 assists and six aces.
North Stafford will travel to Massaponax on Monday.