Highschool sports roundup: Wildcats Volleyball remains unbeaten

Lauren Nelson’s 14 kills and seven digs and Nella Bayard 13 kills and 10 digs led unbeaten Mountain View to a 25–18, 12–25, 25–21, 25–14 victory over North Stafford Tuesday night in a Commonwealth District tournament semifinal.
Cristina Diaz added eight kills and Zeta Berry had 28 assists for the Wildcats (26–0), who hosts Stafford in Thursday’s final at 5:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1
Gabby Meador amassed 24 kills and Skylar Sullivan totaled 25 assists to help Stafford get a 25–15, 25–27, 25–13, 25–8 Commonwealth District semifinal win.
Ina Aoelua added nine kills and four aces for the Indians, who visit Mountain View in the district final Thursday.
Allison Lach and Alyssa McCloskey had seven kills and Zoe Topper contributed six for the Bears. Daisy Pentorn had had 24 assists. Trinity Lamberton had 22 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
FRED. ACADEMY 1, FOXCROFT 0
Izzy Larimore converted a corner from Charlotte Dreany in the third quarter for the lone score of the match and the Fredericksburg Academy defense made the lead stand up to clinch the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference regular-season championship.
The Falcons (12–0), who close out the regular season on Thursday against visiting Trinity Christian, prevented Foxcroft from crossing the 25-yard line and held them without a corner.
MASSAPONAX 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
The Panthers defeated the Wildcats in the Commonwealth District’s third-place match which was completed after Monday's suspension.
to earn a spot in the Region 5D tournament.
In the third quarter Kyra Saunders scored the tie-breaking goal assisted by Kaitlyn Venzen and the Panthers earn the third place spot in the Region 5D tournament. Kaitlyn Venzen scored the first goal of the game assisted by Natalie LaFleur.
Allie Croley had the lone goal for the Wildcats and Megan Hyatt contributed the assist.
Massaponax will play Riverside High School on Thursday in the Regional quarterfinal.