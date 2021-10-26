Highschool sports roundup: Wildcats Volleyball remains unbeaten

Lauren Nelson’s 14 kills and seven digs and Nella Bayard 13 kills and 10 digs led unbeaten Mountain View to a 25–18, 12–25, 25–21, 25–14 victory over North Stafford Tuesday night in a Commonwealth District tournament semifinal.

Cristina Diaz added eight kills and Zeta Berry had 28 assists for the Wildcats (26–0), who hosts Stafford in Thursday’s final at 5:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1

Gabby Meador amassed 24 kills and Skylar Sullivan totaled 25 assists to help Stafford get a 25–15, 25–27, 25–13, 25–8 Commonwealth District semifinal win.

Ina Aoelua added nine kills and four aces for the Indians, who visit Mountain View in the district final Thursday.

Allison Lach and Alyssa McCloskey had seven kills and Zoe Topper contributed six for the Bears. Daisy Pentorn had had 24 assists. Trinity Lamberton had 22 digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

FRED. ACADEMY 1, FOXCROFT 0