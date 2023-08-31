An unlikely trip to the Class 6 state semifinals last fall transported the Colonial Forge field hockey team far from its comfort zone. In fact, what the Eagles encountered in a 2–0 loss to eventual state champion Fairfax bordered on the extraterrestrial.

“The competition was like nothing we’d ever seen before,” Forge senior Morgan Mesterhazy said. “Much bigger competition than in our district, facing these big competitive teams. It showed us that there’s a whole ’nother world of field hockey out there.”

If the Eagles wish to return to said magical realm, they’ll first need to overcome a pair of traditional powerhouses looming in their own district. For the first time in nearly a decade, Colonial Forge will be grouped in the same classification as rivals Mountain View and Stafford, who will move from Region 5D to Region 6B as a result of VHSL realignment.

“There’s always been competition in our district,” said Julie Spinelli, who was named the VHSL’s Class 6 state coach of the year following Forge’s playoff run. “There’s no question about that. It’s always been pretty heavy from that standpoint.”

But now that competition could lead to a talented team (or two) being left out of the regional playoffs altogether. Spinelli said athletic directors in the Commonwealth District have discussed holding a sub-region tournament to determine which two teams qualify for the Region 6B field; Riverbend and Massaponax, meanwhile, will continue to compete in Region 5D.

Through that lens, early-year matchups between the Stafford County schools will take on a slightly different complexion — the long game.

“With teams that we’re familiar with, it makes us be more attentive when we play them during the regular season,” Colonial Forge senior Evie Detar said. “We can use that advantage. Some teams in states we hadn’t played before and didn’t know what to expect or how to mentally prepare.

“These (Stafford) teams, we know where we need to be stronger and can focus on those things.”

The Eagles (2–1) received an early progress report on Monday in the form of a 3–0 loss against Stafford. The result, while still technically a setback, heartened a Colonial Forge squad that saw both of its 2022 matchups with the Indians decided by mercy rule.

“It’s still a loss,” said Mesterhazy, “but it’s better than a 6–0 loss in the second half.”

When crafting her team’s schedule, Spinelli made a point of including opponents who present a level of play required for another deep playoff run. Colonial Forge scrimmaged both Fairfax and Battlefield before opening its season with a 3–2 victory against Cosby in penalty 1-on-1s.

“When we’re there, it won’t be something new,” Spinelli said. “We know we can play with top teams.”