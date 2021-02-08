James Monroe boys, girls avenge 2020 tournament losses

Maggie Walker and Central-Woodstock eliminated the James Monroe girls and boys basketball teams from the regional playoffs a year ago.
On Monday night, the Yellow Jackets returned the favor.
The JM girls got clutch performances down-the-wire from underclassmen Logan Conner and Kayana Cloud to turn back the Dragons, 40–37, after trailing by five points midway through the fourth quarter.
With top-seeded William Monroe pulling out due to pandemic concerns, the Yellow Jackets will host their first regional semifinal game in eight season, entertaining Independence Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“[It’s a] great accomplishment, but we’re hungry for more,” said JM first-year coach Tamika Christopher, who played for the Jackets’ state qualifying teams coached by Julian Bumbrey from 2002-05.
There was less drama in the nightcap at JM’s gym as the backcourt duo of Ricky Goode-Wright and Aaron Carter combined for 41 points as the Jackets rolled to a 67–39 victory over the Falcons. The boys team will travel to top-seeded Skyline for Tuesday’s semifinal game.
“The seniors and juniors that played [last year] had a dirty taste in our mouths after sent us home in the semifinals by about 20 points,” said Goode-Wright, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “I already knew how it felt and I didn’t feel good for my seniors and left me crying too.”
Connor put JM’s girls ahead with a baseline jumper with 21 seconds and finished with a game-high 18 points.
“I was looking at the clock and knew I had to make something happen and it went in,” the talented freshman said. “[Winning] feels really good. We have been waiting for this day.”
Cloud had the previous basket to Connor’s to put JM to within one point, then cashed in on a free throw to close out the scoring with seven seconds remaining. The sophomore missed last year’s matchup against Maggie Walker after breaking her ankle in midseason. She had six rebounds and two blocked shots to go with her four points.
“I think there are things we can work on, but we have a solid team here,” Cloud said.
Isabel Whitman added 10 points for the winners and Amath Choi pulled down five rebounds. Christopher also credited the late surge to the fact that three key Maggie Walker players fouled out in the fourth quarter.
REGION 3B BOYS
JM 67, Central 39
It was off to the races for the Yellow Jackets, who enjoyed their best offensive showing of the season. JM opened with a 19-point first quarter, while the visiting Falcons endured a nearly eight-minute scoring draught, enabling the Jackets to open up a 23–8 advantage.
Goode-Wright had a remarking outing, totaling five 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and five assists. Also a member of the school’s football and track teams, the senior came into the season striving to have a double-double every time he plays.
“We shot the ball well and passed it around tonight: great team basketball,” JM coach Carlos Evans said. “The seniors were locked in and led the way. . . . When Aaron and Ricky are playing their best, I think they are the best two guards in the area.”
Carter finished with 16 points and with starting center Christian Hamm in early foul trouble, backup Joe Hardy made his presence felt with eight points and four rebounds.
About facing Skyline in the next round, Goode-Wright said: “We’re ready. We’re coming 100 miles per hour with all heart.”
