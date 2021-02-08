James Monroe boys, girls avenge 2020 tournament losses

Connor put JM’s girls ahead with a baseline jumper with 21 seconds and finished with a game-high 18 points.

“I was looking at the clock and knew I had to make something happen and it went in,” the talented freshman said. “[Winning] feels really good. We have been waiting for this day.”

Cloud had the previous basket to Connor’s to put JM to within one point, then cashed in on a free throw to close out the scoring with seven seconds remaining. The sophomore missed last year’s matchup against Maggie Walker after breaking her ankle in midseason. She had six rebounds and two blocked shots to go with her four points.

“I think there are things we can work on, but we have a solid team here,” Cloud said.

Isabel Whitman added 10 points for the winners and Amath Choi pulled down five rebounds. Christopher also credited the late surge to the fact that three key Maggie Walker players fouled out in the fourth quarter.

REGION 3B BOYS

JM 67, Central 39