James Monroe unlikely to field boys' tennis team this spring

On the eve of the spring season, the area’s most successful high school boys’ tennis program seems unlikely to add to its legacy in 2021.

James Monroe currently doesn’t have a team or a coach, according to athletic director Kenton Griffin. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to visit Eastern View on Monday, but barring a last-second change, they will not field a squad.

Former coach George Christoforatos has moved to Kilmarnock. He said he made the roughly two-hour drive to Fredericksburg for the first day of tryouts to find only one eligible player on hand.

“It’s tough to coordinate with the kids when you’re not in school,” said Christoforatos, who posted a 256-17 dual-match record in 12 years as coach. “There’s no interaction.”

The Yellow Jackets were Class 3 state runners-up in 2019 and figured to field another strong team last spring before the pandemic wiped out the season. JM previously won state team titles in 1990 (Class AA), 2002 and 2003 (Class A).

“We were good for a long time, but it is what it is,” Christoforatos said. “People talk about rebuilding years. I hope this is a recuperating year.”

-Steve DeShazo

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.