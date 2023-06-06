It was good while it lasted, but Courtland's soccer season came to an end Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to visiting Jamestown in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 4 boys' state tournament.

“Somebody just said a couple of minutes ago, we had a great run,” Cougars coach Jack Hitchens said. “I kind of don’t agree with that because it gives the impression that you didn't think you could win it all, and you just kind of got here luckily.”

That wasn’t the case with this team though.

“We're really disappointed,” Hitchens said. “Until tonight, we thought we could win it all.”

But the Eagles were undoubtedly the better team on the night. They dominated the early going, but with several near misses and some nice saves by Courtland goalkeeper Morgan Lehocky, the lead was just 2-0 at the half.

“We never gave up no matter what the circumstances were,” Lehocky said, of both the game and the season. “That's always been my motto as well. It could be a 2-⁠0 game and you could still come back. You should never give up until the final whistle.”

The second half went much the same way as the first, though, with Jamestown on the attack most of the period, scoring three more goals. Max Cooper had three goals on the night for the Eagles, while Peyton Smith and Camden Anderson-Tayman each scored once.

“Not taking anything away from Jamestown, we knew they were a great team coming in,” Hitchens said, "(but) I just don't know where we were… If we'd been playing as the same team we played as in the last couple of games, I think it'd have been a little bit tighter, but I don't know if we were intimidated or whatever.”

Eagles coach Phil Geyer said his team had planned to be on the attack from the beginning.

“Honestly, today was probably one of the better games we played all year,” Geyer said. “We usually have spurts of goals and that sort of thing and defensive efforts, but today we really kind of put it all together. Our plan from the start was pin them back, put them under some pressure and hopefully we can sneak a goal or two, which we were lucky enough to do.”

Jamestown will now head to the state semifinals on Friday at Spotsylvania High School against Jefferson Forest. The state final will be Saturday.

“It's so disappointing because of how it turned out. It was a great season. I mean, I love these kids. They persevered when nobody gave us a chance. Until tonight, we were planning on going to the Saturday game (to play for the state championship),” Hitchens said.

“Good luck to Jamestown, though,” he said. “They obviously deserved to win tonight. They certainly took it to us, so I guess we'll be here watching.”