JM/Courtland postponed, other games affected by weather

By FROM STAFF REPORTS

James Monroe’s homecoming varsity football game against Courtland scheduled for Friday night has been postponed, while several other area games have been affected by the expected arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools officials announced Thursday afternoon that the football game was called off because of “ ... the impact we will experience from Hurricane Ian and recent information received about threats to cause disruptions at the JMHS Homecoming game.”

No makeup date was immediately announced.

It was the second time in the past month that safety concerns forced postponements of JM athletic events. The Yellow Jackets’ cross country, golf and junior varsity football contests scheduled for Sept. 14 were called off due to credible threats of violence.

Massaponax’s scheduled varsity football game at King George on Sept. 2 was also postponed because of similar threats. That game will be made up on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, expected heavy rains has shuffled other area games.

Louisa moved up its home game against Monticello one day, to Thursday night, and Orange pushed back its visit to Albemarle to Saturday afternoon.

The kickoff times of two of Friday’s games (Riverbend at Brooke Point and Highland Springs at Colonial Forge) were moved up an hour, to 6 p.m. And Fredericksburg Christian School moved its homecoming game from Saturday afternoon to Friday at 7 p.m. at Massaponax High School.