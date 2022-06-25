JM hires Ellis as boys' basketball coach

James Monroe has turned to one of the school's former standout players and a longtime assistant to be its next head boys' basketball coach.

Chuck Ellis was named to the position Friday. He takes over for Carlos Evans, one of three former head coaches he worked under during his tenure as an assistant.

Ellis, a 1992 JM graduate, was a four-year basketball player both for the Yellow Jackets and Ferrum College. He later returned to his alma mater to join the staffs of Fred Hamn, Julian Bumbrey and Evans.