John Champe boys end Riverbend's best season, Bears' girls also fall

Throughout his tenure as Riverbend’s boys basketball coach, Nat Jackson has made a point of scheduling private schools and out-of-area opponents capable of pushing the Bears to their limits—and beyond.
With a both shortened season and scheduling restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, facing those formidable foes wasn’t an option. As a result, Riverbend ran roughshod over exclusively local competition, capping an 11–0 regular season and Commonwealth District title with an average margin of victory exceeding 30 points.
Enter John Champe. While Riverbend certainly didn’t overlook the visitors from Aldie, it wasn’t accustomed to the kind of sustained challenge awaiting them in Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinal.
“We knew going into the game that it wasn’t going to be easy, and that we weren’t going to blow them out like we had been in the past,” Bears senior Jalen Suber said. “I think playing those easier teams in the beginning of the year, it kind of hurt us a little bit.”
Behind 24 points from senior guard Jalen Jasper, the Knights handed Riverbend a 50–43 loss, writing an unexpectedly early end to the best season in Bears’ program history.
In a matchup of similarly athletic, tempo-driven offenses, Riverbend (11–1) gained the early edge. Sophomore Logan Suber scored a team-high 12 points for the Bears, who were up 15–13 after one quarter and went into halftime leading 23–18.
In the second half, however, Riverbend couldn’t muster an answer for Jasper, whose twin brother James poured in 10 points to pace the Knights, who visit Potomac in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“He’s crafty, good at changing pace, changing levels,” Jackson said of Jasper. “He does a good job of keeping the ball away from the defense.”
The game also turned at the free-throw line: Champe went an immaculate 15 for 15, while the Bears didn’t have so much as an attempt until early in the fourth quarter.
No sooner had the 2020 season ended than Suber and the Bears four other seniors vowed to win a district title in their final go-round. They couldn’t have envisioned the circumstances—a pandemic and the empty gymnasiums and protocols it necessitated—but accomplished their goal regardless.
“I told them, ‘Look we won 11 games together, and tonight we lost together,” Jackson said of his postgame message.
“Most of the time when a team does something they’ve never before, and they get that far, it usually takes you a year to go through some heartbreak before you learn from it and get back stronger. We’ll be back.”
REGION 6B GIRLS
Forest Park 48, Riverbend 41
Despite a double double from Reiley Gibson (14 points), the Bears fell to visiting Forest Park.
Riverbend shot 81 percent (13 of 16) from the free-throw line but wasn’t able to generate consistent clean looks from the field.
“Honestly, I think the difference was they were patient on offense and we were not,” Riverbend coach Nate Grosskopf said. “We were taking the first sliver of daylights sometimes when a couple of passes would’ve been a much better shot.
Lauren Palmateer scored 14 points to lead the Bruins, who will face Osbourn Park in Wednesday’s region semifinal.
