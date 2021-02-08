John Champe boys end Riverbend's best season, Bears' girls also fall

In the second half, however, Riverbend couldn’t muster an answer for Jasper, whose twin brother James poured in 10 points to pace the Knights, who visit Potomac in Wednesday’s semifinals.

“He’s crafty, good at changing pace, changing levels,” Jackson said of Jasper. “He does a good job of keeping the ball away from the defense.”

The game also turned at the free-throw line: Champe went an immaculate 15 for 15, while the Bears didn’t have so much as an attempt until early in the fourth quarter.

No sooner had the 2020 season ended than Suber and the Bears four other seniors vowed to win a district title in their final go-round. They couldn’t have envisioned the circumstances—a pandemic and the empty gymnasiums and protocols it necessitated—but accomplished their goal regardless.

“I told them, ‘Look we won 11 games together, and tonight we lost together,” Jackson said of his postgame message.

“Most of the time when a team does something they’ve never before, and they get that far, it usually takes you a year to go through some heartbreak before you learn from it and get back stronger. We’ll be back.”

REGION 6B GIRLS

Forest Park 48, Riverbend 41