King George defeats Brooke Point in opener

King George volleyball opened the season on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Brooke Point black-hawks.

Abby Greenwood led the Foxes with 23 digs and six aces in four sets, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12, 25-10.

Bri Ellis led on the attack with 14 kills, two aces, and two blocks, Madison Carlile added four aces and 32 assists, and Rebecca Heim had ten digs, nine kills, and three aces.

King George (1-0) will host Hanover on Wednesday.

Mountain View 3,

Forest Park 2

The Wildcats open the season Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-27, 18-23, 25-13, 15-9 victory over the visiting Bruins.

Lauren Nelson had 19 kills and 11 digs, Cristinia Diaz contributed eight kills, ten digs, and four aces and Claire Wiese had seven kills and five blocks for the Wildcats.

Nalani McBride led on defense with 29 digs and Autumn Brown had 12 digs.

Mountain View (1-0) will travel to Massaponax on Monday.