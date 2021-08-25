 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
King George defeats Brooke Point in opener
0 comments

King George defeats Brooke Point in opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

King George volleyball opened the season on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Brooke Point black-hawks.

Abby Greenwood led the Foxes with 23 digs and six aces in four sets, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12, 25-10.

Bri Ellis led on the attack with 14 kills, two aces, and two blocks, Madison Carlile added four aces and 32 assists, and Rebecca Heim had ten digs, nine kills, and three aces.

King George (1-0) will host Hanover on Wednesday.

Mountain View 3,

Forest Park 2

The Wildcats open the season Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-27, 18-23, 25-13, 15-9 victory over the visiting Bruins.

Lauren Nelson had 19 kills and 11 digs, Cristinia Diaz contributed eight kills, ten digs, and four aces and Claire Wiese had seven kills and five blocks for the Wildcats.

Nalani McBride led on defense with 29 digs and Autumn Brown had 12 digs.

Mountain View (1-0) will travel to Massaponax on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert