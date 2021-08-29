King George/Lafayette game suspended

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Saturday’s season-opening football game between King George and visiting Lafayette was suspended at halftime with the teams tied at 14. As of Sunday afternoon, no word was available on when the game will be resumed.

Saturday’s results

FOOTBALL

KING & QUEEN 26, COLONIAL BEACH 24 (3OT)

King & Queen converted a two-point pass in the third overtime to pull out a dramatic season-opening win over the Drifters Saturday night.

Shawn Johnson rushed for 81 yards and Zacchaeus Courtney 61 for Colonial Beach, which hosts Franklin on Sept. 10. Each scored a touchdown.

CROSS COUNTRY

GREAT MEADOW INVITATIONAL

Riverbend senior Blake Fairbanks placed fourth in the boys’ race at Saturday’s Great Meadow Invitational in The Plains, covering the 3.1-mile course in 16:32.

Stafford senior Justin Polcha was seventh (16:37) in the race. Colonial Forge had two top-20 finishers: sophomore Cameron Sidebotham (12th, 16:56) and senior Jeremy Glauber (19th, 17:17).

Colonial Forge senior Ali DiClemente was the area’s top finisher in the girls’ race (16th, 20:29).