Even if Mike Locksley hadn’t been so persuasive in pitching the virtues of his University of Maryland football program, Mekhai White sensed another strong selling point in College Park.

“The job opportunities,” said King George’s rising senior all-state receiver. “Forget football; it’s all the connections you can make.

“There’s a lot of businesses in Baltimore and D.C. Football won’t last forever, but you can make connections for whatever you want to do for the rest of your life.”

For the short term, at least, White plans to incorporate his skill set into the Terrapins’ football revival. A prospective business major, he announced his commitment to Maryland on Tuesday after informing Locksley and his staff of his choice at a team barbeque in late July.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound White was rated the state’s No. 7 prospect by Rivals.com. He had more than 50 scholarship offers, but the Terps were always considered the favorite to land him.

“They did a great job in the recruiting process establishing a good relationship and a family atmosphere in what they could offer Mekhai and his family from a developmental standpoint.” King George coach Vern Lunsford said. “I’m super excited, because it’s a great fit.”

Under Locksley, the Terps have posted consecutive bowl victories for the first time in two decades and set school records for total offensive yards (5,740) and passing yards (3,960) in 2021 with their wide-open offense.

Maryland also got a recent commitment from highly regarded Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin.

“I had a great relationship with everybody on the team, and that made it easy,” said White, who estimated he has taken 10 trips to College Park in the past two years. “Coach Locks is building a program the right way, and building a great culture. ... They never stopped recruiting me.”

After catching 15 touchdown passes, White and fellow King George wideout Chanz Wiggins spent most of the spring and summer on the recruiting trail.

They traveled together to some of the nation’s premiere programs, including Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia, as well as Maryland and Pittsburgh. Wiggins ultimately chose Virginia Tech, which was also on White’s short list, along with Michigan and Tennessee.

Having a teammate going through a similar process “was a big help,” White said. “We’d come back and sit down and talk. Chanz would tell me what he liked and didn’t like about a school, and I would do the same. It gave us both a better look.”

White won’t officially sign his letter of intent until December. But he said it was important to make his choice before the start of his senior season to reduce any outside noise.

“It’s something he wanted to do,” Lunsford said, “to nail it down so that going into the season he can play free and work on being a better teammate and a better player.”

That may be a frightening thought for the Foxes’ Battlefield District opponents. None of King George’s current varsity players has ever lost a regular-season game, as the Foxes have claimed three straight district titles and reached last year’s Region 4B final.

And with North Stafford transfer Jack Pearson taking over at quarterback for graduated All-Area player of the year Zach Ferguson, the Foxes’ goals are even higher this fall. They open their season Thursday Aug. 24 at home against Brooke Point.

“It’s state championship or bust,” White said.