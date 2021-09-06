King George will play at Louisa Friday after Massaponax has to back out

King George's football team will visit Louisa on Friday night after Massaponax was forced to withdraw from the teams' scheduled game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Massaponax has yet to play a game this season. Earlier games against Chancellor and King George were called off because of opponent’s COVID-19 issues. Now, the Panthers are dealing with their own restrictions. Coach Eric Ludden said his team would have had fewer than 20 eligible players on Friday.

King George, which is finishing its COVID pause, was looking for an opponent and arranged the game with Louisa on Monday. The Foxes also have yet to complete a game this season; their opener against Lafayette was delayed by lightning at halftime and remains unfinished.

Friday's game is a rematch of a Region 4B semifinal last spring, won by the Foxes 31-15.