Chanz Wiggins aspires to be an engineer some day, so it should come as no surprise that Brent Pry’s blueprint for rebuilding Virginia Tech football to its former glory held genuine appeal for the King George senior.

“When you hear something like ‘bringing back Hokie football,’ it inspires you to do something great,” Wiggins said.

Thursday was Wiggins’ birthday, and he celebrated by offering his verbal commitment to Fry’s Hokies. A three-star recruit according to 247sports, Wiggins chose the Hokies over scholarship offers from Duke and Maryland, among others. He’s the first receiver commit in the Hokies’ 2024 class.

During his June 2 official visit to Blacksburg, Wiggins met Fry and his wife Amy and dined with the Hokies’ coaching staff. He also forged bonds with his future teammates.

“The best part of the visit was kicking it with the players, getting to know them,” said the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Wiggins. “I wouldn’t say I had a relationship with them, but after three days, those are my boys now.”

Receivers coach Fontel Mines led the Hokies’ pursuit of Wiggins, who noted that the coaching staff secured a vital vote of confidence from his mother Michelle.

“I feel like if my mom trusts them to take care of me and develop me, that’s really important,” said Wiggins, “because my mom is a really special piece to me.”

Wiggins said he plans to graduate from King George this winter and will enroll early at Virginia Tech.

From the moment he took the field as a freshman in 2021, it was clear Wiggins would one day be quite the catch for a major college football program. As a junior last fall, Wiggins caught eight touchdown passes, including three in the Foxes’ overtime loss to eventual state champion Dinwiddie in the Region 4B final.

Along with fellow senior Mekhai White, he’s formed one of the Fredericksburg area’s top receiving tandems. White, who also holds an offer from the Hokies, plans to commit later this summer.