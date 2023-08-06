Two members of The Free Lance-Star’s 2022 All-Area defense recently committed to Power 5 programs.

Former Mountain View outside linebacker Kris Jones, who transferred to Fairfax High School for his senior season, chose two-time defending national champion Georgia.

Meanwhile, Saint Michael rising junior defensive back Remington Moss committed to Wisconsin.

Jones was rated a four-star recruit and the state ‘s top overall prospect for the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. He was a two-time All-Area choice at Mountain View, making 142 tackles as a sophomore, helping the Wildcats reach consecutive Region 5D championship games.

“Georgia is just Georgia. They are a powerhouse,” Jones told the recruiting website On3 in April. “They know how to build their players up and get them ready for the NFL. I got to watch spring practice when I was there last time and it is different there. You could tell they won the national championship two years in a row. They had great energy, they were very physical and they were working hard on everything.”

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound Jones’ decision to transfer to Fairfax came as a “gut punch,” according to Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino. He has been timed at 4.5 seconds for the 40-yard dash. He also reportedly seriously Michigan State, Florida, Louisville and Auburn, according to reports, before joining Georgia’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class.

Moss has two more seasons of high school eligibility but chose Wisconsin after visiting on July 30, posting on social media that “they have something special going on up there.”

Wisconsin’s program holds a special place for Moss. His cousin, Brent Moss, played running back for the Badgers and was the MVP of the 1994 Rose Bowl, rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-16 win over UCLA. Brent Moss died last November at age 50.

Remington Moss (6-2, 185 pounds) is Rivals’ eighth-ranked player in Virginia for the Class of 2025. He intercepted five passes and broke up 18 more as a sophomore, routinely covering the opponent’s top receiver, for a team that was declared Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division III state champion without taking the the field for a playoff game.

“He’s got God-given ability, and he’s very long,” Saint Michael coach Hugh Brown said of Moss. “He’s got incredibly long arms. ... When he presses in coverage, he’s hard to get off of.”

Brown praised Moss’s instincts and film study, citing an interception he returned for a touchdown against Catholic (Virginia Beach) High School last fall, when he recognized a formation that even his coaches didn’t.

Moss is one of three Saint Michael players who have committed to Division I schools over the summer. Linebacker Michael Matthews-Canty chose Syracuse in late June, and fellow rising senior Kam Phillips picked Colgate in mid-July after starring for the Warriors as a receiver in 7-on-7 tournaments at Liberty, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Those decisions came after King George rising senior receiver Chanz Wiggins and Mountain View rising senior defensive lineman Eric Mensah both committed to Virginia Tech earlier this summer.

Wiggins’ teammate at King George, rising senior receiver Mekhai White, is Rivals’ seventh-ranked state prospect. He has dozens of Division I offers but has not made a commitment. Neither has Brooke Point running back Daniel Coles, Rivals’ No. 32 state prospect. Brown said Saint Michael also has several other players with Division I interest.