Late brother's memory is a saving grace for King George's Lipinski

A few hours before the biggest game of his high school soccer career, Max Lipinski went rummaging through his late brother’s bedroom.

Most of Cole Lipinski’s belongings remain there, untouched, more than six months after the Ferrum College senior died by suicide at 21.

In particular, Lipinski was searching for a pair of orange goalie gloves. Cole Lipinski had worn them just once: on Sept. 18, 2021, when he came off the bench and led Ferrum’s men’s soccer team to its first victory of the season. The next afternoon, a pair of King George County sheriff’s deputies were waiting for Aubree and Chris Lipinski when they pulled into their driveway.

In the days and months following Cole’s death, “We were swallowed by family and friends in this community,” said his mother, Aubree Lipinski.

For Max, a King George sophomore who followed in his sibling’s footsteps as a star goalkeeper for the undefeated Foxes (15–0), soccer has proven a saving grace—a key part of the grieving process.

“I always just wanted to be him, and I wanted to be as good as him,” Max Lipinski said of Cole, who graduated from King George in 2018. “He’s the reason why I’m on this team and have the ability I have. Everything that I know, I learned from him.”

‘Over the moon excited’

Cole Lipinski was buzzing with excitement when he called his parents—first Chris and then Aubree—to recount his exploits on the pitch that September night.

Searching for its first win of the season, Ferrum had turned to Lipinski in the second half of a tie game against Southern Virginia University. Lipinski stopped the only shot he faced, and Ferrum won 3–2 in overtime.

“He played remarkably,” recalled Andrew Porter, Lipinksi’s teammate at both King George and Ferrum. “He was a brick wall.”

The performance appeared to signal a new beginning in a college career that had been ravaged by injuries. Cole had worked his way back from a series of knee dislocations, the last of which required reconstructive surgery.

On the phone that night, he revealed to his parents that the Panthers’ first-year head coach, Matt Cureton, planned to start him in Ferrum’s next match.

“Over the moon excited,” Aubree Lipinski recalled. “I knew they were going to party that night, so I told him, ‘Just be careful.’”

The following day was a Sunday, and Manchester United was playing against West Ham at 7:30 a.m. Chris and Cole Lipinski are both big-time Red Devils fans, and he texted his son about goalie David De Gae having uncharacteristically stopped a penalty kick.

When no reply came, he assumed that Cole was sleeping in.

‘Where he finds solace’

King George is a tight-knit community. One of the deputies who informed the Lipinskis of Cole’s passing was a family friend who had coached soccer with him at the middle school.

The Lipinskis moved there 15 years ago, just before Max turned 1. All three of their children—Cole, Keira, 19, and Max—attended Sealston Elementary School and King George Middle School before competing in multiple sports at the high school.

“This county just wrapped their arms around us,” Chris Lipinski said. “We couldn’t have picked a better place to raise our children.”

All three siblings enjoyed a close bond, especially Cole and Max, who lifted weights together daily in the gym located in the clubhouse of their neighborhood, Hopyard Farm. Asked what resonated from those workouts, Max Lipinski let out a chuckle.

“Him yelling at me telling me that I’m not working hard enough,” he said. “I still go every day, even though he’s not here. Everything that we used to do together, I kind of still do.”

Watching from the bleachers during a recent King George contest, Chris added: “He’ll probably go to the gym after this game, because I think that’s where he finds solace and everything.”

It was high school football season when Cole died, and Max, an All-Area kicker for the Foxes, remembers sending his brother a clip of a season-long 40-yard field goal during their final text exchange.

Most of the brothers’ conversations centered around sports. In the months preceding his death, Cole mentioned his mental health only once, Max Lipinski said.

“My older brother was tough, very tough,” he said. “And he was very sensitive about me. He would not let anyone hurt me and he was proud of me. He didn’t want me to know any weakness of his.”

A brother to many

As rain fell steadily on a recent Friday evening at King George, emotions washed over the Lipinskis. Moments earlier, the Foxes had won yet again, with Cole Lipinski recording his seventh clean sheet of the season.

Now he was standing at midfield, surrounded by his parents, grandfather, and Cole’s former teammates to receive a framed commemorative goalie jersey.

Along with the neon green jersey, there was a captain’s patch and a photo from Cole’s senior night in 2018. Between them, a small placard ticked off various school records still held by Cole: Shutouts in a season (8), career shutouts (16), wins in a season (15), and goals-against average (1.26).

“He had all the on-the-field stuff,” King George coach Jeff Butler said, “but what he did for all the young guys coming up behind him, he was always willing to lend a hand there.”

Ryan Kuberek, who was two years behind Cole at King George, credits him with an opportunity to pursue a college soccer career.

“Every step of the way, every day, he told me that I was going to get there,” said Kuberek, now a sophomore at Randolph-Macon College. “He was really the older brother I never had and always wanted.”

A few of Cole’s records will inevitably fall to Max, and that’s probably how he would’ve wanted it.

“If you asked Cole that last year, he would’ve told Max, ‘You’re going to be a better goalie than me.’ ” Aubree Lipinski said.

‘He’s with me’

After locating the gloves—size 9 with orange streaks running up the fingers—Lipinski called his parents. He wanted permission to use them that evening against Battlefield District powerhouse Chancellor. Sure, they said.

Snugness aside (Cole liked his gloves on the tight side), the gesture fit the moment. Prior to April 12, King George hadn’t beaten the rival Chargers in five years.

Since Lipinski donned his brother’s gloves, they’ve done so twice.

Heading into this week’s Battlefield District tournament, Lipinski has allowed just eight goals in 15 games (a 0.53 goals against average). Regardless of the outcome this week, the Foxes have already locked up a berth in the Region 4B tournament and will host a first-round game on May 26.

At every point, Cole’s presence has loomed large. Before the season, Ferrum gave Max a black armband bearing his initials and 99, the number Cole wore with the Panthers. He wears it on his left bicep above a tattoo of his brother’s initials that he got shortly after his death.

In Lipinski’s mind, there’s no question that Cole has had a hand in King George’s magical run this spring.

“Every night,” he said. “Every single game night. Every single night that we’re on this field, he’s with me.”

