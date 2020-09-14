"Let Them Play": Athletes, parents and coaches urge VHSL to start seasons earlier

RICHMOND--As Holly Wiles glanced at the approximately 50 people that showed up for a “Let Them Play” rally at the State Capitol Monday afternoon, the Loudoun County resident had one regret.

“I’m sorry to all you football players and any other athletes that are here because I should’ve done this a month ago,” Wiles said. “I should’ve done it three months ago.”

The clock is ticking on Wiles’ goal for organizing the rally. The mother of Stone Bridge High School quarterback Billy Wiles said she hopes the rally and others that will soon follow will convince the Virginia High School League to reverse its decision to begin fall sports in February and instead start them right away.

King George senior quarterback Charles Mutter is family friends with Wiles and helped promote the rally on social media, but was unable to attend.

Virginia is one of 15 states across the nation that will stage football in the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Wiles and the group assembled Monday are more focused on the 35 states that are playing this fall.

“There are a lot of kids playing right now,” Centreville senior quarterback Jack Shields said. “So their kids are getting the first grabs at scholarships. In Virginia, we’re losing some of that.”