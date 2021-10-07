Longtime Stafford gymnastics coach Thurston to step down

Dingus is a 2014 Stafford graduate and was named All-Area honorable mention on multiple occasions. She now teaches at Dixon-Smith.

“I’m in the building right here for her and will help her when she needs it,” Thurston said.

Thurston is a Prince William County native and graduate of Gar-Field High School. She said the highlight of her career at Stafford was the state championship in 2017.

The Indians fell just short so many times Thurston wondered if it would ever happen. She said that moment when she learned the Indians had won is “pretty solidified in my brain.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Thurston said. “I couldn’t believe we finally did it … To win with the group that we won with was very thrilling. We enjoyed every moment of it.”

Thurston remains in contact with many of her former gymnasts.

She said she’ll miss the camaraderie with future gymnasts and the atmosphere at competitions. But she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family and mentoring future coaches. She believes it was her duty to step away and allow younger leaders an opportunity.

“It’s not a matter of giving it up,” Thurston said. “I’ve coached for 22 years. I just felt it was time to bring some new blood into the coaching scene.”

