Louisa girls seek first state basketball title

Keslyn Secrist ranks second on the team in scoring (10.7) and has great vision. Secrist also is a gritty man-to-man defender. Her buzzer-beater in overtime against Loudoun Valley secured Pulaski’s spot in Saturday’s title game.

“Pulaski has been in the states the last two years, including a finals appearance two years ago,” Schreck said. “They have been here before and we have not. They are fundamental, well-coached and disciplined. We are going to have to be very focused on the defensive end and keep them off the boards. I think whoever can control the boards and control the tempo has a great chance to win the game.”

Winning this game has been the primary goal for the Lions since their first practice of the season. On Saturday night, they have a chance to achieve it.

“We’ve been preparing for this all season, for this one game,” McGhee said. “We’re definitely going to give it everything we have and when we play how I know we’re capable, we’ll be bringing home the hardware.”