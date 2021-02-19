Louisa girls seek first state basketball title

CHARLOTTESVILLE—It’s been a decade since the Louisa High School athletic department has celebrated a state championship for one of its programs.
The Lions’ girls basketball team aims to end that streak Saturday night when it travels to Southwest Virginia to take on Pulaski County in the VHSL Class 4 title game.
Louisa (14–0) kept its perfect season intact Wednesday with a 63–49 victory over Grafton in Yorktown. Coach Nick Schreck’s team will need to showcase its road prowess again Saturday if it hopes to return with a championship trophy.
“Being able to give these seniors a year they’re going to remember, making history,” sophomore point guard Olivia McGhee said of the Lions’ run to the state championship game. “We’ve come so far as a team and a program, all together.
“It‘s a special because with all the adversity we’ve been faced with, we’ve still managed to keep our focus on one thing and that’s getting a ring.”
McGhee has been an offensive dynamo all season for the Lions. The 6-foot-3 point guard has averaged 25 points per game in postseason play, including a season-high 35 points in the Region 4B final against Monacan.
Fellow sophomore Sylvie Jackson has been just as productive. The shooting guard has averaged 19.8 points during the playoff run and scored a game-high 20 points during Wednesday’s state semifinal win over Grafton.
Senior guard Lydia Wilson and senior forward Alexis Chapman are consistent contributors and serve as team leaders. Wilson gives the Lions another knockdown shooter from behind the arc, while Chapman is a force on the glass and brings toughness.
Taylor Fifer, Janie Smith and Kyla Banks also provide plenty of grit and defense for a Lions team that prides itself on shutting opponents down.
“Defense is definitely going to win us the game,” McGhee said. “Staying disciplined, executing and rebounding. Also, doing the little things like diving for loose balls, keeping the energy up and talking on defense.”
Pulaski County (11–0) is a formidable opponent. Coach Scott Ratcliffe’s team has been a defensive powerhouse in the River Ridge District, allowing less than 41 points a game this season.
Juniors Ally Fleanor, Taryn Blankenship and small forward Courtney Cregger were all freshmen on Pulaski’s state finalist team two years ago and form the foundation of this year’s championship contender.
Fleanor has averaged a team-high 12.8 points per game this season and is the Cougars’ top scoring threat in the post. She poured in a team-high 20 points in Wednesday’s state semifinal win over Loudoun Valley.
Blankenship has scored 10.6 points a game and is another solid scoring option inside. Cregger averaged nearly 5.4 points a game and provides solid defense and rebounding.
Keslyn Secrist ranks second on the team in scoring (10.7) and has great vision. Secrist also is a gritty man-to-man defender. Her buzzer-beater in overtime against Loudoun Valley secured Pulaski’s spot in Saturday’s title game.
“Pulaski has been in the states the last two years, including a finals appearance two years ago,” Schreck said. “They have been here before and we have not. They are fundamental, well-coached and disciplined. We are going to have to be very focused on the defensive end and keep them off the boards. I think whoever can control the boards and control the tempo has a great chance to win the game.”
Winning this game has been the primary goal for the Lions since their first practice of the season. On Saturday night, they have a chance to achieve it.
“We’ve been preparing for this all season, for this one game,” McGhee said. “We’re definitely going to give it everything we have and when we play how I know we’re capable, we’ll be bringing home the hardware.”