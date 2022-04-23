Louisa's Gillespie keeps driving rivals batty

The seventh-grader playing catch in the outfield was a bit erratic, Susan Sharpe admits. But the velocity was undeniable.

Sharpe, Louisa’s current varsity softball coach, was working with the county’s middle school program at the time. She ultimately decided to trust her gut regarding Emily Gillespie.

“The next middle school game, I told my assistant coach, ‘We’re throwing Emily,’ ” Sharpe recalled. “She settled down and was pretty impressive. I said, ‘We’ve got something special coming up.’ ”

In the years since, Gillespie has validated her coach’s trust many times over. Now a junior, the hard-throwing southpaw has harnessed her potential to become one of the Fredericksburg area’s premier strikeout artists.

After fanning 13 batters in a 4–0 loss to Riverbend Friday night, Gillespie has 133 punchouts on the season.

“I think my speed and my movement combined really helps with that,” Gillespie said of her uncanny ability to miss bats.

Fortunately for Louisa (7–5), she doesn’t miss many innings in the circle.

The Lions spent their spring break at a tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and the indefatigable Gillespie tossed five games in as many days, with her stamina faltering only midway through the final game of Louisa’s trip.

Well, temporarily.

“When I took her out, she came up to me two innings later and said, ‘I can go back in if you need me to,’ ” Sharpe said.

Gillespie, whose repertoire consists of a fastball, two types of change-ups, a drop ball and a rise ball, has allowed just eight earned runs in 70 2/3 innings of work for a 0.79 ERA. Even when opposing offenses do manage to break through, she recovers quickly.

After allowing a pair of unearned runs in the first inning against Riverbend Friday, Gillespie settled in, striking out the side in the second, third and fourth frames. Her velocity sits in the mid-60s, a scary thought for those standing 43 feet away in the batter’s box.

“At that point she was just doing her thing,” Bears coach Bri Worley said of Gillespie. “She’s just someone you have to focus through and make contact. She’s going to spin the ball, she’s going to move the ball. She’s good.”

To keep advancing in her pitching career, however, Gillespie might need to make a lateral move. While her current pitches are devastating, they all manipulate the strike zone vertically. Adding a curveball to her arsenal would remedy that situation.

“If she could start working on some side-to-side stuff, she could be really nasty,” Sharpe said.

Gillespie committed to the University of Northern Kentucky after attending a camp there last summer. While she’s smitten with the Division I school, which plays in the Horizon League, Sharpe has counseled her to keep her options open.

As the strikeouts pile up, so too might the scholarship offers.

“She and I were actually talking about that today,” Sharpe said with a smile. “She said, ‘I just love it there.’ I said, ‘You never know.’ She still has a little bit of time.”

