Louisa's McGhee transfers to IMG Academy

Louisa basketball standout Olivia McGhee is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for her final high school season.

McGhee, a 6-foot-2 combo guard who led the Lions to an unbeaten 2021 season and the Class 4 state title, announced her decision on Twitter Sunday evening. Her post included a photo of herself in an IMG uniform and read: “Excited for this next chapter, thank you LC Family.”

McGhee averaged 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore, when she was named Free Lance–Star All-Area player. She drew more defensive attention from opponents last season, when she averaged 14.2 points and nine rebounds. The Lions’ bid for a second straight title ended when they were upset by Pulaski County in the Region 4D semifinals.

She is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.com and holds dozens of scholarship offers. In January, she listed Virginia and Virginia Tech among her 11 finalists, a list that also included Arizona, West Virginia, Georgia, N.C. State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi.

IMG Academy is a preparatory school for elite athletes that plays a national schedule to maximize recruiting exposure. Former James Monroe linebacker Jordan Hall plays football for IMG and committed to Michigan State on Saturday.