Male athlete of the year bios

KYLE REVIELLO, King George
First-team All-Area linebacker after making 90 tackles
Starter for the basketball team, averaging 8.8 points per game
First-team All-Area in baseball, batting .388 with 29 RBIs
Will play football at William & Mary
AIDEN FISHER, Riverbend
Commonwealth District defensive football player of the year-Made 92 tackles, ran for 1,052 yards and 11 TDs on offense
Region 5D track champion in the discus
Signed to play football at James Madison University
MAX LIPINSKI, King George
First-team All-Area kicker with 39 PATs, four field goals
All-Battlefield District kicker and punter
First-team All-Area soccer goalie with 10 shutouts, 10 goals allowed
NOAH SANDERS, Brooke Point
Second-team all-Commonwealth District quarterback
Passed for 1,361 yards, 11 TDs, ran for 12 scores
First-team all-Commonwealth in lacrosse
Has Division I football interest
MONTE McMORRIS, Spotsylvania
Starting QB, set school records for pass yards in a game (291) and yards (1,008) and TDs (11) in a season
Key contributor to the Knights’ basketball team
Placed third in the discus at the VHSL Class 4 state meet
Plans to play football at Alvernia (Pa.) University