Male athlete of the year bios

  • 0

KYLE REVIELLO, King George

First-team All-Area linebacker after making 90 tackles

Starter for the basketball team, averaging 8.8 points per game

First-team All-Area in baseball, batting .388 with 29 RBIs

Will play football at William & Mary

AIDEN FISHER, Riverbend

Commonwealth District defensive football player of the year-Made 92 tackles, ran for 1,052 yards and 11 TDs on offense

Region 5D track champion in the discus

Signed to play football at James Madison University

MAX LIPINSKI, King George

First-team All-Area kicker with 39 PATs, four field goals

All-Battlefield District kicker and punter

First-team All-Area soccer goalie with 10 shutouts, 10 goals allowed

NOAH SANDERS, Brooke Point

Second-team all-Commonwealth District quarterback

Passed for 1,361 yards, 11 TDs, ran for 12 scores

First-team all-Commonwealth in lacrosse

Has Division I football interest

MONTE McMORRIS, Spotsylvania

Starting QB, set school records for pass yards in a game (291) and yards (1,008) and TDs (11) in a season

Key contributor to the Knights’ basketball team

Placed third in the discus at the VHSL Class 4 state meet

Plans to play football at Alvernia (Pa.) University

All-Area softball capsules

All-Area softball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMILY DAMERON Riverbend

The sophomore went 15-3 with 216 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA on the mound. She also .368 with four home runs.

Bryan Dudley

All-Area track capsules

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

BRYAN DUDLEY James Monroe

The junior sprinted to Class 3 state titles at 100 and 200 meters and was third in the long jump after winning the region 100 and 200.

KAILYNN TYSON North Stafford

The junior placed fourth in the Class 5 state triple jump, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 after winning a regional triple jump title.

