Male athlete of the year: Kyle Reviello prescribed the right effort for three King George teams

One day, Kyle Reviello hopes to trade his shoulder pads for a set of scrubs as a trauma surgeon. So it should come as no surprise that the former King George linebacker excelled at diagnosing plays on the fly.

“You watch the game film back, and there are certain games against familiar opponents where he’s running to the sideline telling us that he knows what’s coming,” recalled Foxes football coach Vern Lunsford. “And then, sure enough it was coming, and he wanted everybody to know.”

But it’s doubtful that even Reviello himself could predict the impact he’d have across three sports as a senior.

The Free Lance–Star’s male athlete of the year opened his final year of high school competition by racking up a team-high 90 tackles for a King George defense that posted four shutouts. For the second straight season, his Foxes didn’t lose a game to area competition.

No sooner did King George see its season come to an end in the Region 4B semifinals than Reviello turned his attention to the hardwood. Despite basketball being his third sport—and a distant third at that—Reviello displayed a deft shooting touch from beyond the arc.

“He’s just a different aspect,” King George basketball coach Neil Lyburn said of his third-leading scorer. “He was just another guy on the floor that other teams would focus on.”

The spring season afforded Reviello one final opportunity to play for his father, Foxes baseball coach Thad Reviello. He earned all-district and All-Area honors at shortstop, batting .388 with 31 RBIs.

“I loved every minute of it,” Reviello said of the dynamic. “It has its challenges, trying to separate dad from coach when you’re on the field. But me and him did a really good job of it. Our bond was that much closer.”

Thad Reviello, who’s coached high school sports for more than two decades, started to notice his son’s leadership chops around age 8 or 9.

“He always made the kids around him better,” Thad Reviello said. “He always took care of his teammates.”

Lunsford noted that Reviello was a freshman on varsity in his first season at the helm, when the Foxes won just one game.

“Four years later, we’re back-to-back district champs and he was a big reason why,” Lunsford said. “He was the building block, the foundation.”

Asked if juggling three sports was ever a hardship, Reviello demurred.

“At the end of the day, they’re sports,” he said. “They’re supposed to be fun. Every time I suit up, it’s an enjoyable experience. I’m doing this out of my own free will, I want to be out here.”

It should then be unsurprising that Reviello has already begun his college career in earnest. When first contacted for this story, he was getting ready to walk into a daily position meeting at the College of William & Mary, where he has earned a roster spot as a preferred walk-on linebacker.

Reviello was looking not only for an opportunity to continue his football career at the Division I level, but also to set himself up favorably for medical school. He’s been a whiz at biology since middle school and has no problem performing under the bright lights.

“Playing sports, being an adrenaline junkie, and working in the ER and being a trauma surgeon, it just stuck out to me,” Reviello said. “I can’t get my mind off of it.”