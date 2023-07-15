For at least two of his coaches at Riverbend High School, Logan Eastman will always be the one that got away.

It’s not that Eastman didn’t make substantive contributions to the Bears’ wrestling and lacrosse programs; on the contrary, the Apprentice School-bound senior placed fifth in the Class 5 wrestling championships at 165 pounds and was named The Free Lance–Star’s lacrosse player of the year following a spring campaign in which he netted 66 goals.

Rather, it’s the potential he teased in those sports despite devoting a mere seasonal time commitment.

“I always wondered what he could done at wrestling if ...,” Riverbend wrestling coach Mark Roberts said, before pausing. “But that’s not Logan.”

Similarly, Bears lacrosse coach Dave Belling regrets not being able to convince Eastman, The Free Lance–Star’s male athlete of the year, to keep cradling into his college years.

“From Day 1 when I heard he was going to the Apprentice School, I tried to flip him to reconsider,” said Belling, who nonetheless created a scholarship in Eastman and his twin brother Parker’s honor. “He’d already had his mind set.”

Even in football, the sport he has chosen to pursue beyond graduation, Eastman couldn’t stick to just one role. Not long after he joined the Bears’ varsity program as a placekicker his sophomore year, Eastman acquired a reputation while playing defense on the scout team.

“It was actually kind of a shock,” Riverbend football coach Nathan Yates said. “I know a whole lot of kickers don’t want to tackle. He was like the complete opposite. When we would do our kickoff team, we literally still played with 11. He was still a viable tackler up there.”

Viable enough, Yates ultimately concluded, that the Bears began to utilize Eastman (sparingly) on defense as a senior. In Riverbend’s first victory of the season, a 49–0 romp over Spotsylvania on Aug. 26, he nabbed an interception in addition to converting all seven of his extra-point attempts.

“He made the best of every opportunity he had,” Yates said. “And we could tell that he was just one of those kids who loved being out there.”

Roberts picked up similar vibes in the wrestling room, where Eastman fit right in with one of the top wrestling lineups in the state. He reached a regional final bout before achieving his goal of earning all-state honors by finishing in the top six in his weight class.

“He was competing against kids who spend all year around wrestling, and he’s beating those kids,” Roberts said. “It’s just pure drive and athleticism. When he focuses on his sport, whatever it is that season, he’s all in.”

Springtime meant shedding a singlet for shoulder pads, which Eastman leveraged to absorb every opponents’ best shot. Or best shots, plural.

“Defenses aren’t prepared for that,” Belling said. “They’re assuming that you’re going to get checked, and you’re going to stop. And he just kept going.”

After scoring — which he did eight times in a regional tournament loss against eventual state champion Riverside — Eastman would jaunt back to the faceoff X, where he won more than 72 percent of draws.

After serving as a jack of all trades for the Bears, Eastman will attempt to master one in Newport News. In addition to kicking for the Builders, who compete in the United States College Athletics Association, he’ll begin his training as an electrician.

“When he can get to a program that has a kicking coach — just for him — and focus on just one sport at a time, I think the sky’s the limit,” Yates said. “You don’t get many kids like him running around.”