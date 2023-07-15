BRETT CLATTERBAUGH, Eastern View
The Cyclones’ imposing sophomore won a second Class 4 state wrestling championship at 215 pounds after being named second-team all-state at linebacker.
MAX LIPINSKI, King George
The Foxes’ junior was a second-team all-state punter in the fall and tied school records with 17 wins and 10 shutouts as a soccer goalie in the spring.
KWAME WHITAKER, Courtland
The elusive senior earned second-team all-state honors as a kick returner, then swept Class 4 state long jump titles in the indoor and outdoor seasons.
MEKHAI WHITE,
King George After earning first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver, the junior averaged 15 points and nine rebounds in basketball as the Foxes reached the region semis.
E.J. WILBORNE, Riverbend
The Bears’ versatile senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth District pick in both football (as a defensive back) and basketball (as a guard).