Massaponax boys, girls fall in Region 6B quarterfinals

It was in the first quarter of the Region 6B boys basketball quarterfinals Monday night when it became apparent Woodbridge was unusually deep.
The Vikings’ first substitution was a mass one with five new players taking the court and no dropoff in production.
Woodbridge’s depth and athleticism wore down a youthful but determined Massaponax team. The Panthers hung tough for three quarters before they eventually succumbed 70–49 to end their season on their home court.
Massaponax (9–6) had four players in double figures and a fifth with eight points, but its balance was no match for the Vikings who were paced by Michael Cooper’s 17 points (14 in the fourth quarter).
Ten other players scored for Woodbridge (9–2).
“We saw it on film,” Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said of the Vikings’ depth. “We thought we handled it pretty well early on. We had a three-minute stretch there with four turnovers in a row. That hurt us.”
That stretch came early in the fourth quarter and it turned a 10-point game after three quarters into a rout. The Panthers trailed just 33–28 at halftime and 46–36 entering the final frame.
Berkley said his team’s youth—the Panthers have all five starters returning next season—showed up at an inopportune time.
By the time the Panthers regained their footing, Woodbridge had gone on a 16–4 run to break open the game.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes from fatigue,” Berkley said. “We wore down.”
The Panthers were paced by freshman guard Ben Myers’ 11 points. Sophomore Dalen Ainsworth, Junior Kaiden Rosenbaum and Junior Tyheem Kimble added 10 points each. Junior center Devin Johnson contributed eight.
Massaponax reached the Class 6 state semifinals a year ago and lost the bulk of its scoring to graduation. Berkley is hopeful this team will use Monday night’s result as a learning experience.
“I don’t want to say we overachieved this year,” Berkley said. “We just continued to get better.”
REGION 6B GIRLS
PATRIOT 60, MASSAPONAX 53
The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season despite a team-high 20 points from senior guard Raine Tweedy.
The Pioneers (10–4) were paced by senior guard Caitlin Blackman’s 25 points as they drained eight 3-pointers and gained separation with a 9–0 run to start the fourth quarter.
“That was one of the most critical moments but I think the key was us turning the ball over and missing layups,” Massaponax coach Ramon Hounshell said. “In a big, crucial game, we can’t afford to miss layups.”
Patriot’s spurt gave it a 54–45 lead after the game was tied entering the fourth quarter. Tweedy scored six straight to cut the deficit to 54–51 with 3:40 to play but that was as close as the Panthers (10–1) would get. Massaponax scored just 18 second-half points after leading 35–32 at intermission.
“I thought we had a great first half but in the second half we started off with a turnover and two missed layups. I don’t know if the energy was there,” Hounshell said. “We had a couple of people that didn’t play as well as they had been playing, but I have to give credit to [Patriot’s] defense.”
Senior center Amira Roy added 13 points for the Panthers. Freshman guard Takeira Ramey scored all 12 of her points in the first half.
Hounshell said while he’s eager to see how Ramey and other underclassmen develop, it’s going to be a difficult task replacing Tweedy and Roy’s production next season.
“That’s probably 40 percent of our points the last couple of years so they’re going to be missed,” Hounshell said. “It was kind of tough seeing them play their last game but hopefully some things will come to them on the college level.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526