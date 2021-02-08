Massaponax boys, girls fall in Region 6B quarterfinals

Patriot’s spurt gave it a 54–45 lead after the game was tied entering the fourth quarter. Tweedy scored six straight to cut the deficit to 54–51 with 3:40 to play but that was as close as the Panthers (10–1) would get. Massaponax scored just 18 second-half points after leading 35–32 at intermission.

“I thought we had a great first half but in the second half we started off with a turnover and two missed layups. I don’t know if the energy was there,” Hounshell said. “We had a couple of people that didn’t play as well as they had been playing, but I have to give credit to [Patriot’s] defense.”

Senior center Amira Roy added 13 points for the Panthers. Freshman guard Takeira Ramey scored all 12 of her points in the first half.

Hounshell said while he’s eager to see how Ramey and other underclassmen develop, it’s going to be a difficult task replacing Tweedy and Roy’s production next season.

“That’s probably 40 percent of our points the last couple of years so they’re going to be missed,” Hounshell said. “It was kind of tough seeing them play their last game but hopefully some things will come to them on the college level.”

