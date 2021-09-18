 Skip to main content
Massaponax football game suspended after Woodbridge assistant collapses, later dies
Massaponax football game suspended after Woodbridge assistant collapses, later dies

Massaponax High School's football game at Woodbridge was suspended Friday night after Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the sideline and later died.

"We are heartbroken and devastated. Please pray for Mr. Moore's family and the entire WSHS community," Woodbridge principal Heather Abney tweeted in part.

Moore reportedly collapsed with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter of Friday's game and was taken to nearby Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The host Vikings were leading 21-14 at the time.

There was no immediate word on if or when the game will be resumed. It was the first contest of the season for Massaponax, which saw its first three scheduled games canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions--the first two at opponents' schools (Chancellor and King George), then a case on its  own campus.

