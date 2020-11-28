Massaponax running back Colbert commits to VMI

Tyshaun Colbert hasn’t yet played a down for his new high school, but the talented running back believes he’s found a college destination.
The Massaponax senior committed to Virginia Military Institute earlier this week, tweeting a graphic with the caption “110% COMMITTED.”
As a junior at Spotsylvania last season, Colbert rushed for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to earning Free Lance–Star All-Area honors. With Colbert spearheading the Knights’ single-wing rushing attack, Spotsylvania captured a share of the Battlefield District title.
Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden said that while the Cadets’ recent offer “came out of the blue,” VMI seems like a perfect fit for the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Colbert.
“A lot of kids go to VMI because it’s their D-1 offer and the military is kind of secondary in a lot of cases,” said Ludden, “but in his case he has military in his family and really wants to pursue that.”
Colbert enrolled at Massaponax this fall and has already begun to stand out during offseason workouts. At the moment, Ludden plans to deploy Colbert both at fullback and linebacker. He said isn’t sure when Colbert plans to sign, but noted that he’s encouraging any players holding solid offers to seriously consider the early period beginning Dec. 17.
“He’s really climbing the ladder in terms of being a leader for us, which is especially impressive considering the circumstances,” Ludden said.
Multiple attempts to contact Colbert for an interview were unsuccessful.
