Massaponax running back Colbert commits to VMI

Tyshaun Colbert hasn’t yet played a down for his new high school, but the talented running back believes he’s found a college destination.

The Massaponax senior committed to Virginia Military Institute earlier this week, tweeting a graphic with the caption “110% COMMITTED.”

As a junior at Spotsylvania last season, Colbert rushed for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to earning Free Lance–Star All-Area honors. With Colbert spearheading the Knights’ single-wing rushing attack, Spotsylvania captured a share of the Battlefield District title.

Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden said that while the Cadets’ recent offer “came out of the blue,” VMI seems like a perfect fit for the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Colbert.

“A lot of kids go to VMI because it’s their D-1 offer and the military is kind of secondary in a lot of cases,” said Ludden, “but in his case he has military in his family and really wants to pursue that.”