Massaponax track standout Pyatt commits to University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina track and field program has shown a commitment to building a top flight group of female sprinters.

Massaponax senior Aaliyah Pyatt recognized the Gamecocks’ determination and decided she wants to be a part of it.

Pyatt announced on Twitter Monday that she’s orally committed to USC. The standout sprinter chose the Gamecocks over the rest of her top five, which included Florida, Louisiana State, Southern California and Texas.

“They’re definitely building a program from the ground level,” Massaponax coach Maurice Hutton said of the Gamecocks. “I think she’ll be a great addition to what they already have established.”

Hutton noted that South Carolina’s current freshman class is filled with potential future star sprinters. He said Pyatt should fit right in.

She was named Virginia’s Gatorade track and field athlete of the year for her performance in the indoor season last winter. She also earned Free Lance-Star girls track athlete of the year honors.

She clocked top-20 national times in the 55, 200, 300 and 500 meters last indoor season. The outdoor season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.