Massaponax track standout Pyatt commits to University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina track and field program has shown a commitment to building a top flight group of female sprinters.
Massaponax senior Aaliyah Pyatt recognized the Gamecocks’ determination and decided she wants to be a part of it.
Pyatt announced on Twitter Monday that she’s orally committed to USC. The standout sprinter chose the Gamecocks over the rest of her top five, which included Florida, Louisiana State, Southern California and Texas.
“They’re definitely building a program from the ground level,” Massaponax coach Maurice Hutton said of the Gamecocks. “I think she’ll be a great addition to what they already have established.”
Hutton noted that South Carolina’s current freshman class is filled with potential future star sprinters. He said Pyatt should fit right in.
She was named Virginia’s Gatorade track and field athlete of the year for her performance in the indoor season last winter. She also earned Free Lance-Star girls track athlete of the year honors.
She clocked top-20 national times in the 55, 200, 300 and 500 meters last indoor season. The outdoor season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pyatt is a two-time New Balance All-American. She captured two national championships at the 2019 USATF National Junior Olympics in the in the 15-16 age division, winning the 400 in 53.60 seconds. She was also the anchor of the first-place 1,600 relay team. As a sophomore she was the Class 5 state champion in the 100 meters.
Hutton said he’s expecting Pyatt to chase several national records this upcoming indoor and outdoor season. Indoor track begins in December.
“She’s definitely a lot stronger in the weight room,” Hutton said. “She’s gotten a lot cleaner in her mechanics. So I think she’s going to perform at a high level.”
Pyatt has competed twice since the start of the pandemic, including once in a showcase 400 event with Hutton’s MVP Track Club in Northern Virginia.
Hutton said the goal remains for Pyatt to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which are set to begin June 19, 2021, one week before the Virginia High School League state championships. Pyatt is eligible to sign a national letter of intent with the Gamecocks starting Nov. 11.
“They have a lot of depth in her event group and that was attractive to her,” Hutton said. “She’s going to have a competitive group to train with day in and day out.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
