Men's basketball: Courtland defeats Spotsylvania

Based purely off Eric Davis’ reaction, you might have assumed that Kwame Whitaker's shot missed the basket entirely, or, at the very least, ricocheted harmlessly off the rim.

But no, Whitaker swished his 3-point attempt, restoring Courtland’s lead to double digits late in the fourth quarter of Friday's Battlefield District contest against Spotsylvania.

So why did it draw the visible ire of the Cougars’ longtime coach?

“We didn’t need it,” Davis explained following Courtland’s 68–55 victory. “At that point in time, they needed to foul. The clock was their enemy.

“It’s one of those ones where you say ‘No, no, no!… great shot.’ But we need to learn from that, because we’re going to be in those positions again.”

Despite the occasional lapse and a youthful front court, the Cougars (12–4, 6–2 Battlefield District) find themselves in a familiar spot heading into the regular-season stretch run.

Since dropping a 45–43 decision to the Knights back on Dec. 13, Courtland has gone 9–2, suffering just one district loss during that stretch.

“That gave us kinda a wake-up call,” senior Aaron Brooks said of that setback, as well as an early 61–37 shellacking at the hands of Massaponax.

Brooks, regarded as one of the Fredericksburg area's most versatile scorers, led the Cougars with 24 points on Friday night. At other points, he commanded enough attention to facilitate open looks for shooters like Whitaker, who knocked down five 3-point attempts.

"Aaron is our playmaker," Davis said simply.

For the Knights, taking one matchup from the Cougars and hanging tough in another roused a sense of progress in head coach P.J. Elliott’s first season at the helm.

“I’d have to go back and look, but it’s been a long time since Spotsy has been able to split with Courtland,” said Elliott, a former Stafford and Brooke Point assistant under Danny Tryon. “So we take a lot of pride in that.”

With six victories, Spotsylvania (6–10, 4–5) has already equaled its win total from last season. They've done so while starting a pair of sophomores in Amir Savage and Isaiah Patterson.

"The younger ones aren't fully developed yet," said senior Jay Black, who led the Knights with 18 points on Friday.

Elliott made a point of taking his team to a tournament in Sterling during winter break. While the Knights went 0–2 in Northern Virginia, they won out from a team bonding standpoint, according to the coach.

"Our goal at the beginning of the season was double-digit wins, and we’re still there," Elliott said. "We have Culpeper and Chancellor next week. They’re mentally focused and they see the changes that (we're) are making.

"We're just so close."