Mike Webb chosen to VHSL hall of fame

During Webb’s tenure, Chancellor’s student demographics have changed dramatically. So have other variables, such as top players electing to play club, and the year-round nature of high school athletics. But the success of Webb’s teams never wavered.

“I’m in awe at the level of play he manages to get from his team consistently every year,” Chancellor AD Len Carlson said.

Carlson said that Webb routinely goes above and beyond for his athletes, helping them navigate grades or difficult home situations on his own time.

“He’s by far the hardest-working coach I’ve ever seen,” said Carlson, adding that Webb inquired this week about non-snow-covered surfaces on which to hold offseason workouts. “Once the season officially ends, he’s ready to go for the next season.”

While Webb never courted accolades, he knew his sheer longevity made him a prime candidate for enshrinement at some point. He’ll be inducted along with eight others on Feb. 6, during a ceremony in Charlottesville.

“I think in some sense it may validate my career and the success I’ve had,” Webb said.

Webb joins Chancellor field hockey coach Jim Larkin, whose scheduled 2020 VHSL hall of fame induction was delayed by a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Larkin was inducted in a virtual ceremony in April 2021.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.