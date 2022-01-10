Mike Webb chosen to VHSL hall of fame

Just before Christmas, Mike Webb received an email notifying him of his selection for the Virginia High School League’s hall of fame.
But the longtime Chancellor boys soccer coach didn’t know who’d be joining him until Monday afternoon, when the VHSL released a full list of inductees for the Class of 2021.
Turns out, he’s in good company.
“I texted my friend and said, [former basketball star] ‘J.J. Redick is getting in with me,’ not that I’m going in with J.J. Redick,” Webb recalled with a laugh. “I guess an ‘I hate Duke’ T-shirt wouldn’t be appropriate [at the induction ceremony].”
Webb has accrued more than double the minimum 15 years of coaching experience required for eligibility. He began his coaching career at Courtland in 1984, moving to Chancellor in 1990.
For the last 32 years, he’s overseen a Chargers program that has consistently competed for state championships, winning two of them (1990 and 2003).
With a career record of 511-119-32 (a .772 winning percentage), Webb is the second-winningest coach in VHSL history. His teams have captured 11 regional championships, and he’s earned Free Lance-Star coach of the year honors eight times.
During Webb’s tenure, Chancellor’s student demographics have changed dramatically. So have other variables, such as top players electing to play club, and the year-round nature of high school athletics. But the success of Webb’s teams never wavered.
“I’m in awe at the level of play he manages to get from his team consistently every year,” Chancellor AD Len Carlson said.
Carlson said that Webb routinely goes above and beyond for his athletes, helping them navigate grades or difficult home situations on his own time.
“He’s by far the hardest-working coach I’ve ever seen,” said Carlson, adding that Webb inquired this week about non-snow-covered surfaces on which to hold offseason workouts. “Once the season officially ends, he’s ready to go for the next season.”
While Webb never courted accolades, he knew his sheer longevity made him a prime candidate for enshrinement at some point. He’ll be inducted along with eight others on Feb. 6, during a ceremony in Charlottesville.
“I think in some sense it may validate my career and the success I’ve had,” Webb said.
Webb joins Chancellor field hockey coach Jim Larkin, whose scheduled 2020 VHSL hall of fame induction was delayed by a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Larkin was inducted in a virtual ceremony in April 2021.
