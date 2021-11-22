Mo Hampton steps down as Stafford High School football coach

The Stafford High School administration has begun its search for a new football coach now that Mo Hampton has resigned from the position after six seasons.
Hampton’s run included a 10–4 record in 2017 when the Indians captured the Region 5D championship.
However, Stafford was unable to build on that success. The Indians have won just six total games since that campaign and have lost 20 straight contests dating back to 2019.
Stafford athletic director Chris Dodd said Hampton stepped down on his own. He added that Hampton was a coach who cared deeply for his players and worked diligently to find college homes for them. Hampton was unavailable for comment.
“He always put our kids first,” Dodd said. “He just cared a lot about our kids. He did a lot of stuff behind the scenes. He was very willing to help a kid get to the next level if that was their dream.”
Stafford produced multiple Division I players during Hampton’s tenure, including his son M.J., who is a senior safety at James Madison University.
M.J. Hampton was a key player his father’s first year at Stafford. Current Central Florida junior defensive end Landon Woodson and Norfolk State standout defensive back Justin Toler were also major parts of the Indians’ 2017 run.
Dodd said the Indians are taking applications and hope to have a new coach in place no later than January.
“We’re just looking for someone with good leadership characteristics,” Dodd said. “Someone that will have a positive influence on our program and just build on what we’ve had in the past.”
In 2016, Hampton took over a Stafford program that had one postseason appearance in 13 years. He replaced Chad Lewis, who resigned after 11 years.
Hampton’s Indians went 3–7 his first season before following that up with one of the best runs in school history.
The highlight of the 2017 season was a dominant 59–26 victory over Brooke Point in the region championship game. Stafford fell just short of its second trip to a state title contest when it fell 20–17 at Tuscarora in the Class 5 semifinals.
Stafford’s most recent win is a 13-7 triumph over Brooke Point in 2019.
Hampton enjoyed more success as an assistant coach at Brooke Point, where he spent 18 years. His tenure at Brooke Point spanned four head coaches and included 12 trips to the playoffs.
Hampton was the interim head coach in 2013 when Jeff Berry resigned shortly before the season began to become the athletic director at Colonial Forge. The Black-Hawks went 2–8 that season and Hampton remained on the staff for two years after Tommy Buzzo was hired as head coach.
Hampton is a Philadelphia native. He arrived in the Fredericksburg area in 1995 and took a job coaching basketball and baseball at Spotsylvania High. He then spent two years as a football assistant with the Knights before he joined the Brooke Point staff in 1998.
During his Brooke Point tenure, he coached wide receivers, defensive backs and the defensive line.
