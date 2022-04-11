Monday, April 11 high school sports roundup: Kletic’s plate production helps Wolverines get a win

Nathan Kletic went 3 for 4 and had one run to help the Wolverines defeat Stafford 7-2 in Commonwealth District baseball action on Monday.

Pearson Ward had two hits and Blaine Kurucz had two hits and two RBIs. Keenan Fullwood also had two hits and two runs for North Stafford (2-5, 2-2).

North Stafford 021 004 0 ­— 7 12 1

Stafford 000 200 0 ­— 2 5 1

PEARSON WARD, Charlie Vappa (3) and Lucas Schroeder. NOAH ONTIVEROS, Thompson (6) and n/a.

SOFTBALL

GREENBRIER 1, LOUISA 0

Emily Gillespie tossed a no hitter on the mound for Louisa, but the Lions fell 1-0 to Greenbrier Christian Academy in nine innings at the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Monday.

Maddox Pleasants, Alyssa Hopkins and Savannah Bragg each had a hit for Louisa, which continues play in the tournament on Tuesday.

R H E Louisa 000 000 000 — 0 3 3 Greenbrier Christian Academy 000 000 001 — 1 0 1

EMILY GILLESPIE and Alyssa Hopkins. L. HODGE and E. Thomas.

COURTLAND 11, BROOKE POINT 10

Brystal Newman had two home runs and two singles, including the the walk-off hit in the eighth inning to to give Courtland a back-and-forth nondistrict win over visiting Brooke Point.

Emery Lowe also homered and Olivia George provided two hits for the Cougars (2-4), who visit Caroline on Tuesday.

Katie Kearns had two home runs and a double, and Lacey King finished 4 for 5 to lead the Black–Hawks.

R H E Brooke Point 121 024 00 — 10 15 1 Courtland 320 302 01 — 11 13 6

LACEY KING and Madelyn Chambers. Allison Thrift, OLIVIA ROUDABUSH (6) and Maile Dickhute.

RIVERBEND 4, KING GEORGE 3

Emily Dameron and Roxanne Hensel each had two runs to lead the Bears to victory over King George.

Dameron went three for four and also had one RBI.

Haylee Callahan scored two runs for the Foxes and Paige Headley went two for three and added one run, but it was not enough to defeat Riverbend.

R H E King George 011 001 00 — 3 6 3 Riverbend 100 002 01 — 4 5 1

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. EMILY DAMERON and Hannah Rubino.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

EASTERN VIEW 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Elle Castro (EV) d. Emmy Harold 8-3; Ainsley Ayers (EV) d. Sandy Medley 8-1; Kendall Richtorski (EV) d. Emelia Mabie 8-0; Ava Conway (EV) d. Katey Clemovich 8-0; Evie Bittle (EV) d. Savannah Orrock 8-1.

Doubles: McCoy/Ayers (EV) d. Wright/Harold 8-0; Richtorski/ Taylor Moorman (EV) d. Medley/Mabie 8-1; Conway/Bittle (EV) d. Clemovich/Orrock 8-1.

COURTLAND 9, CAROLINE 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Co) d. Alendria Denver 8-0; Adele Granger (Co) d. Chandler Gustard 8-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Randi Roehl 8-2; Libby Snow (Co) d. Avery Satterwhite 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Sarah Wood 8-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Denver/Roehl 8-0; Granger/Chloe Davis (Co) d. Gustard/Hernandez 8-1; Charlotte Young/Kelsie Ashwood (Co) d. Satterwhite/Wood 8-0.

Next Match: Culpeper at Courtland (4-2, 4-1) on Wednesday

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 5, KING GEORGE 4

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Josh Young 8-1; Max Freitag (KG) d. Silas Lacey 8-2; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Chase Lindal, 8-1; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Noah Buckwalter 8-2; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Kevin Myers 8-5; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. Patrick Fallon 8-6.

Doubles: Lucas/Freitag (KG) d. Lacey/Ransom 8-3; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Lindal/Buckwalter 8-6; Fallon/Young (Ch) d. Myers/ Bartyczak 8-3.

COLONIAL FORGE 5, BROOKE POINT 4

Singles: Micheal Foley (BP) d. Boone Orton 8-3; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Jacob Scott 8-3; Trey Williams (BP) d. Sam Orton 8-3; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Tyler Bergin 8-4; Dieter Kufuor (BP) d. James Taah 8-5; Ethan Wong 8-2.

Doubles: Orton/Putney (CF) d. Foley/Williams 8-6; Cayden Breslin/Bergin (BP) d. Wong/Orton 8-5; Kaczmar/Taah (CF) d. Bergin/Kufuor 8-3.

EASTERN VIEW 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Bryce Johnson (EV) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-0; Julius Ferlazzo (EV) d. Ben Lambert 8-0; Josh Shrader (EV) d. Aiden Walters 8-0; Jason Manne (EV) won by forfeit; Mordan Kidd (EV) won by forfeit; Noah Ferlazzo (EV) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Johnson/Manne (EV) d. DiFilippo/Lambert 8-0. EV won No. 2-3 doubles by forfeit.

Next match: The Knights (1-3) visit James Monroe on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 11, STAFFORD 10

Grace Maynard and Ciaran Cubbage each score three to help lead the Yellow Jackets to victory on Monday night.

Sally Beringer and Sarah Rigual added two goals and Celie Constantie score one goal.

Sydeney Ulmer lead the Indians with a high of six goals and Braelynn Greenlaw added 2 goals.

Julia Etu and EV McConnell tallied one goal and one assist each.

Jordan Fitzgerald totaled one assist for the Indians. Katie Fidler, Rigual, and Addie Oakes also contributed assists for the Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe with travel to Goochland Tuesday 4/19.

COLONIAL FORGE 18, MASSAPONAX 3

Faith Piser scored four goals and three assists to lead the Eagles past the Panthers on Monday night.

Avery Hartenstein, Emma Sofis, and Evelyn Deter each tallied two goals and one assist and Chloe Ronsholdt score two goals.

Roxy Stone, Vanessa Ronsholdt, Maddy Tlapa, each added one goal and one assist.

Makayla Ruth, Spohie Crane, and Ellen Chown also scored one goal each.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 20, RIVERBEND 7

Hanna Navarro registered six goals, and Mary Wahlin and Emma Stalteri added four each to help visiting Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Also scoring for the Wildcats, who visit Massaponax on Wednesday, were Olivia Wahlin, Ava Windham and Gabby Bartels with two goals apiece.

Ava Treakle totaled three goals and one assist, while Ayla Jantz added one goal and two assists for Riverbend. Savannah Waite scored twice and Kaitlyn Clark once, with Nina Accousti supplying an assist and goalie Patti Almand 14 saves.