Monday's results

SOFTBALL

Mountain View 6, Gainesville 5: Lexi Kantor had two hits and two runs scored, while Madison Bachman and Rachel Arce supplied a hit and two RBIs each to help Mountain View get a nondistrict win.

Liz Harley walked twice and scored twice for the Wildcats.

R H E Gainesville 002 030 0 — 5 6 0 Mountain View 210 120 x — 6 5 3

A. Brady, R. RUWE and L. Jones. SAVANNAH BALLOU and Madison Bachman.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Spotsylvania 5, King George 4

Singles: Drew DeFilippo (Sp) d. Jacob Plew 8-4; Luke Marshall (KG) d. Jordan Low 8-4; Javier Smith (KG) d. Satchel Bowling 8-6; Mason Nicoletti (KG) d. Ben Lambert 9-8 (7-4); Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Gideon Coyle 8-6; Zach Webner (Sp) d. Zack DeBenedetto 8-6.

Doubles: Plew/Marshall (KG) d. DeFilippo/Bowling 9-8 (7-4); Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Smith/Nicoletti 8-3; Coyle/Xavier Harrison (KG) d. Low/Andrew Hall 9-8 (7-2).

BASEBALL

North Stafford 6. Chantilly 1: Jonathan Schroeder struck out nine in five innings of work in the Wolverines' non-district victory. Andre Velez went 2 for 2 and scored three times, and Pearson Ward and Chase Krause each had two RBIs.

GIRLS' TENNIS

King George 6, Spotsylvania 3

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Kaitlyn Damron 8-1; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Emme Harkless 8-0; Madison Brigner (KG) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 8-4; Bella Tocci (KG) d. Savannah Orrock 8-3; Ava Brigner (KG) d. Katey Clemovich 8-1; Candella Murias (KG) d. Sydney Forrest 8-0.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Damron/Harkless 8-2; Brigner/Brigner (KG) d. Castle/Bruce 8-2; Tocci/Murias (KG) d. Cassidy Ross//Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-2.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 7, Eastern View 2

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Adele Granger 10-3; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Brooke Galvin 10-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Emily Wortman 10-4; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Erie Bittle 10-2; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Marley Kidd 10-3; Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Sydney Feeney 10-5

Doubles: McCoy/Wortman (EV) d. Granger/Snow 10-6; Sherwood/Holt (Ct) d. Galvin/Kidd 10-1; Lawson/Meyer (Ct) d. Bittle/Feeney 10-0.

Next match: The Cougars (6-0, 6-0) host King George on Wednesday.

James Monroe 9, Caroline 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Chandler Gustard 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Randi Roehl 8-1; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Avery Satterwhite 8-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Sarah Wood 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Carlie Clark 8-1; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Teagan Allen 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Gustard/Roehl 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Satterwhite/Wood 8-0; Margaret Rowe/Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Clark/Allen 8-5.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (4-1) host Chancellor on Wednesday.

GOLF

FCS Tri-match at Mattaponi Springs: Trinity Christian took first in the meet ahead of Fredericksburg Christian, 190-195, led by both medalists from the match. Saint John Paul the Greats (203) finished third.

Kate Blalock led the Eagles with a 47, followed by Drake Morris and Joey Priebe each with 50, and Payton Meadows with a 52.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 20, Stafford 6: Ava Windham scored six goals, with four more each coming from Olivia Wahlin and Ava Verzosa to help Mountain View earn a Commonwealth District home win.

Other goal scorers for the Wildcats included Mary Wahlin with three, and Gabby Bartels, Fallon Dismukes and Kat Druiett with one each. Earning assists were Ava Windham and Bartels with two each, and Olivia and Mary Wahlin with one each.

Stafford was led by four goals from Julia Etu, and one goal each from Jordan Fitzgerald and Emma Miller.

Mountain View hosts Colonial Forge next Monday.

Riverbend 21, Brooke Point 2: Savannah Waite had four goals and two assists, and Caroline Doley also totaled four goals to help Riverbend pick up a Commonwealth District win.

Ava Treakle accounted for three goals and five assists and Ryleigh McNally two goals and five assists for the Bears. Kyndra Peyton contributed a goal and two assists, and Sara Murnane one goal and one assists.

Other goal scorers for Riverbend included Amalia Kilcourse, Maraiya Richards, Haven Quinn, Lydia Tanner, Brianna Schoenberger and Lindsay Quinonez. Makiya Schoenberger chipped in an assist.