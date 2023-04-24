Monday's results

BOYS' TENNIS

Courtland 8, Spotsylvania 1

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Ct) d. Jordan Low 8-0; Fred Klein (Ct) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-6; Landon Perdue (Ct) d. Satchel Bowling 8-0; Jack Hayden (Ct) d. Ben Lambert 8-2; Alex Kourouklis (Ct) d. Tyler Baker 8-0; Jamison Aiken (Ct) d. Zack Webner 8-2.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Ct) d. DiFilippo/Bowling 8-0; Hayden/Aiken (Ct) d. Lambert/Baker 8-2; Low/Andrew Hall (Sp) d. n/a 8-1.

James Monroe 5, King George 4

Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. Jacob Plew 8-1; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Luke Marshall 8-3; Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM) d. Javier Smith 8-5; Mason Nicoletti (KG) d. J. Gravatt 9-8 (8-6); Kaden Murphy (KG) d. Rett Coulon 8-6; Gideon Coyle (KG) d. Adam Lin 8-4.

Doubles: Van Zandt/Quinton (JM) d. Plew/Marshall 8-1; Wolfenbarger/Gravatt (JM) d. Smith/Nicoletti 8-6; Coyle/Xavier Harrison (KG) d. Coulon/Lin 8-1.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (7-2, 6-2) visit Courtland on Wednesday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 10-3; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Kayleigh Nelson 10-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Krystin Fredenberger 10-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Savannah Orrock 10-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 10-3; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Katey Clemovich 10-0.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Wright/Nelson 10-1; Maddie Lawson/Molly Buckingham (Ct) d. Fredenberger/Orrock 10-1; Kelsie Ashwood/Chelsea Quail (Ct) d. Castle-Bruce/Cassidy Ross 10-0.

James Monroe 9, King George 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Kaitlyn Dameron 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Emme Harkless 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Bella Tocci 8-1; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Ava Brigner 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Candela Murias 8-1; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Emily Sanders 8-2.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Dameron/Harkless 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Tocci/Brigner 8-1; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Murias/Sanders 8-1.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (6-1) hosts Courtland on Wednesday at the Kenmore Tennis Courts.

SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 12, Saint John Paul the Great 2: Rylie Johnson was 4 for 4 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base to lead Fredericksburg Christian to a win.

Cassie Miller had added two hits, two RBIs and an run scored, and Scarlett Whittaker contributed two hits, one a double, a RBI and a run scored for the Eagles.

Whittaker also went seven innings, striking out six and allowing no earned runs to get the win for FCS (10-2), which hosts Central Virginia HomeSchool on Wednesday.

R H E FCS 140 311 2 — 12 12 - SJPG 200 000 0 — 2 7 -

SCARLETT WHITTAKER and n/a. RACHEL STUART and n/a.

King George 6, Leonardtown (Md.) 5 (8 innings): Abigail Clarke scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and the defense held the hosts a bay in the bottom of the frame as visiting King George picked up a nondistrict win.

Paige Headley had a triple and a doubles, Kendall Morgan had two hits and a RBI, and Rachel Morrison, Natalie Spillman and Kyra Hudson each drove in a run for the Foxes.

Abigail Greenwood stuck out 14 to pick up her 10th win for King George (11-2), which host James Monroe on Tuesday.

R H E King George 000 005 01 — 6 5 1 Leonardtown 200 012 00 — 5 6 4

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. C. Radford, M. LLOYD (4) and K. McHugh.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 20, North Stafford 9: Jordan Fitzgerald totaled eight goals and you assists, and Julia Etu notched seven goals and two assists to lead Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.

Elise Krushinski scored twice, while Maddie Patton, Allyse Luckett and Coco Wallace also scored for the Indians. Goalie Brandie Dube had five saves.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 5, Chancellor 0: Amber Ignudo scored three goals, Macy Shropshire provided two assists and goalie Molly Johnson collected five saves for visiting Courtland in a Battlefield District win.

Takiyah Raynor and Lauren Thamvanthongkham also scored, while Alex Hewson contributed an assists for the Cougars (6-1-2, 5-1-1), who host Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

Friday's result

BASEBALL

Caroline 13, Maggie Walker 0: Baylor Storke had a double and two runs scored, and Adam Tatham added a double, a run scored and an RBI in the opening two innings as Caroline got a win when Maggie Walker forfeit rest of the game.

Jeron Morris contributed a hit, two RBIs and a runs scored, with Brayden Hartsell, Adam Pitts and Hunter Vaughn each finished with a hit, a RBI and an run scored for the Cavaliers.