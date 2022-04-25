Monday, April 25 high school sports roundup: King George boys' soccer remain unbeaten

Bryce Kuberek had a goal and an assist as King George’s boys’ soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 3–1 Battlefield District victory over James Monroe Monday.

James Drake and Bilal Driouich also scored for the Foxes (9–0, 7–0). Kavian Rahiab scored on a penalty kick for JM.

The teams meet again on Tuesday at King George.

BOYS’ SOCCER

COURTLAND 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chris Salazar notched two goals, and Kyle Grant, Nate Sherwood and Yadiel Padilla scored one apiece to help Courtland get a Battlefield District home win.

Grant, Padilla, Dalton Bond, Jaxson Hall and Adrian Velez supplied assists for the Cougars, who visit James Monroe on Thursday.

BASEBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 6, POTOMAC 3

Casey Fletcher earned the win on the mound and added three hits at the plate. Keenan Fullwood had two hits for the Wolverines and Blaine Kruce added two hits.

North Stafford (5–8) will visit Massaponax on Tuesday.

R H E North Stafford 130 010 1 — 6 11 2 Potomac 002 010 0 — 3 5 5

CASEY FLETCHER, Johnathan Schroeder (5) and Lucas Schroeder. ZION MCNEALLY, Evan Kashmer (5) and Jack Steele.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 5, NORTHAMPTON 3

Madison Brown struck out five batters to lead Colonial Beach over Northampton Monday.

Madison Scherer had three hits and three RBIs, for the Drifters and Cora Bowler went 2 for 4 with two runs. Colonial Beach (3–2) will host Rappahannock on Tuesday.

R H E Northampton 201 000 0 — 3 4 1 Colonial Beach 114 000 x — 6 9 2

JILLIAN SPENCE, and Mallory Hook. MADISON BROWN, and Miranda Papanicolas.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 19, SETON 1

Rylie Johnson had four hits, which included two home runs, a double and a single, as visiting Fredericksburg Christian cruised to a win.

Scarlet Whittaker also homered and was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Eagles. Cassie Miller got the win on the mound and had multiple hits along with Becca Medina and Haylie Johnson.

R H E Fredericksburg Christian 23 (13) 10 — 19 19 1 Seton 00 1 00 — 1 5 3

CASSIE MILLER and Victoria Nation. T. Lalli and B. Clune.

COLONIAL FORGE 9, COLGAN 5

Amber Hunte finished 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help Colonial Forge pick up a nondistrict home win.

Caitlyn Oakland added two hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Maddie Smith contributed two hits and four RBIs for the Eagles (8-4).

R H E Colgan 300 200 0 — 5 9 3 Colonial Forge 302 220 x — 9 10 3

A. JOHNS and M. George, S. Dauberman (5). Maddie Smith, KACI STEPHENSON (2) and Caitlyn Oakland.

SPOTSYLVANIA 8, COURTLAND 1

Myla Knight had two hits, including a two-run home run, in the Knights’ Battlefield District win.

Abby Dowdy added two hits and Melanie Reese two RBIs for Spotsylvania (6–5, 4–2), which visits Chancellor Thursday.

R H E Courtland 100 000 0 — 1 5 0 Spotsylvania 000 422 x — 8 10 0

OLIVIA ROUDABUSH, Allison Thrift (5) and Maile Dickhute. MORGAN MASLOCK, Caroline Carter (5) and Colleen Mummert.

LOUISA 7, GOOCHLAND 2

Emily Gillespie struck out 12 and had three hits, including a triple and home run, in the Lions’ Jefferson District win. Maddox Pleasants and Savannah Bragg were each 3 for 4.

R H E Louisa 114 010 0 — 7 13 2 Goochland 010 001 0 — 2 3 1

EMILY GILLESPIE and Alyssa Hopkins. CHELSEY FARTHING, Madison D and Brookelyn.

BOYS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 5, MASSAPONAX 4

Singles: Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Sam Emerson 8-3; Cameron Jennings (Ma) d Ollie Lambert 8-6; Caleb Ma (Ma) d. Jahrome Fletcher 8-1; Xander Beamon (St) d. Adam Lenaham 8-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Max Butler 8-1; Tim Oravec (St) d. Nana Menseh-Bonsu 8-1.

Doubles: Brewster/Jennings (Ma) d. Emerson/Lambert 8-6; Fletcher/Beamon (St) d. Ma/Lenaham 8-5; Aashray Somu/Owen Richwine (St) d. Izait Bautista/Marco Bautista 8-6.

Next match: The Indians (7-2) host Brooke Point on Tuesday.

CHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8–0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Gavin Lucey 8–0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Eli Harrington 8–0; Jason Ramson (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8–0; Trent Sites (Ch) d. J.J. Gonzalez 8–0; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Stephen Santos 8–0.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Luke/Sealey 8–0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Harrington/Bailey 8–0; Kemp/Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Santos/Shaffer 8–1.

SPOTSYLVANIA 6, COURTLAND 3

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Jackson Kouroulais 8-6; Cam Crabtree (Ct) d. Jordan Low 8-6; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Kevin Cool 8-3; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Ethan Furr 8-5; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Josh Kesler-Jones 8-0; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Elias Geter 8-7 (8-6).

Doubles: Kouroulais/Furr (Ct) d. DiFilippo/Low 8-7 (7-2); Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Crabtree/Cool 8-4; Kesler-Jones/Geter (Ct) d. Bowling/Walters 8-6.

RIVERBEND 6, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. William Hudson (MV) 8–2; Nolan Solomon (MV) d. Quentin Palmeri (Rb) 8–1; Charles Long (Rb) d. Jacob Grena (MV) 8–1; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Logan Zollner (MV) 8–3; Joshua Bartlett (Rb) d. Hunter Morgan (MV) 8–1; Elijah Hernandez (MV) d. Nikhil Gupta (Rb) 8–5.

Doubles: Catullo/Bartlett (Rb) d. Hudson/Grena (MV) 8–3; Long/Bejugam (Rb) d. K. Solomon/Zollner (MV) 9–7; Hernandez/Rivera (MV) d. Gupta/Palmeri 8–5 (Rb).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

RIVERBEND 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (R) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8–0; Maya Jani (R) d. Serena Signh 8–2; Isa Bustamante (R) d. Katelynn Calvert 8–2; Reily O’Brian (R) d. Dawn Forrest 8–1; Paloma Marcus (R) d. Jasmine Muturi 8–1; Sophia Long (R) d. Meagan Calvert 8–0.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (R) d. Williams/Singh 8–0; Bustamante/O’Brian (R) d. K. Calvert/Muturi 8–2; Marcus/Long (R) d. Forrest/M. Calvert 8–1.

COURTLAND 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 8-2; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Emmy Harold 8-0; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-0; Madison Shen (Ct) d. Sandy Medley 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Leann Jolie Kari 8-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Emelia Mabie 0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shen (Ct) d. Wright/Harold 7-1; Stapleton/Snow (Ct) d. Nelson/Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Holt/Chole Davis (Ct) d. Medley/Kari 8-3.

Next match: The Cougars (8-2, 8-1) host James Monroe on Wednesday.

MASSAPONAX 7, STAFFORD 2

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Grace Burner 8-6; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Sophie Loncar 8-5; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Lauren Doty 8-5; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Bella Rouse 8-1; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Hannah Tse 8-5; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Anna Wheatley 8-4.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Rouse/Rouse 8-6; Loncar/Doty (St) d. Brewster/Sipko 8-6; Parrish/Connell (Ma) d. Tse/Sylzk 8-1.

GOLF

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 197, FRED. CHRISTIAN 202

Joey Priebe earn medalist honors with a score of 44, but Fredericksburg Christian fell to Trinity Christian at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.

Also providing counting scores for the Eagles were Dylan Holyfield and Kate Blalock with 51s, and Luca Salafia with a 56.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 13, MASSAPONAX 5

The Bears win a Commonwalth District match on the road over the Panthers.

Parker Brown led the bears on the attack with four goals and Grant Messick added three goals and two assists.

Logan Eastman scored two goals and had one assist, and Nasir Smith, Isiah Schoenberger, Camdon Carter, and Mason Amelung each earned a goal in the victory on Monday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 20, NORTH STAFFORD 4

Vanessa Ronsholdt totaled four goals and five assists, and Avery Hartenstein and Faith Piser each tallied five goal as visiting Colonial Forge rolled to a Commonwealth District win.

Chloe Ronsholdt added three goals, and Evelyn Deter, Sophie Crane and Caroline DiClemente each scored once for the Eagles. Crane, Hartenstein and Chloe Ronsholdt provided two assists, with Piser, DiClemente and Roxy Stone adding one each.

RIVERBEND 18, MASSAPONAX 6

Caroline Doley and Kaitlyn Clark each scored four times, and Madison Fadely finished with a hat trick to led homestanding Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Ava Treakle, Ayla Jantz and Maraiya Richards had two goals each, and Sara Bastenelli added one for the Bears. Jantz and Treakle provided two assists each, while Clark, McNally, Bastenelli, Fadely, Leah Mastri and Nina Accousti had one each.

Riverbend goalie Patti Almand registered 12 saves.

STAFFORD 19, BROOKE POINT 3

Sydney Ulmer and Julia Etu each totaled five goals and four assists to help visiting Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.

Jordan Fitzgerald accounted for four goals and two assists, Allyse Luckett two goals and one assist, Braelynn Greenlaw two goals and EV McConnell one goal for the Indians.