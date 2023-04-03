Paige Headley led the King George with a double to score Brooke Radyshewsky in a 1-0 final on the road over Mountain View.

Rachel Morrison and Linsey Spillman each added a hit for the Foxes and Abby Greenwood earned eight strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Lexi Kantor and Madison Bachman each had a hit in the loss for the Wildcats.

R H E King George 001 000 0 – 1 4 0 Mountain View 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

SAVANNAH BALLOU and Mya Mcleod. ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke.

SOFTBALL

FCS 11, Isle of Wight 2: Fredericksburg Christian scored nine runs in the sixth inning Monday to secure an 11-2 softball victory over Isle of Wight Academy.

Rylie Johnson led the Eagles going 3 for 3 with one RBI and Scarlet Whittaker earned the win in the circle striking, out eight over seven innings of work.

Cassie Miller and Madi Kamphuis each had two hits and an RBI.

BASEBALL

Mountain View 8, King George 5: Hayden Rue led the Wildcats' going 2 for 3 with one RBI to help defeat the Foxes at home.

Conlen Sanchez added one hit and one RBI and Jordan Ramsey added two hits and one RBI for Mountain View.

Jay Patteson went 1 for 3 with one RBI and two walks and Will Green added two hits and one RBI in the loss for King George.

R H E King George 300 110 0 – 5 8 4 Mountain View 310 301 X – 8 8 2

Danny Dugan, WESTON YOUNT (4), E. Short (5) and T. Hootselle. Collin Bunch, CARTER MILLS (4) and Hayden Callahan.

BOYS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 6, Chancellor 3

Singles: Joshua Young (Ch) d. Drew DiFlippo, 8-3; Jordan Low (Sp) d. Patrick Fallon, 8-5; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Owen Kemp, 8-6; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Dakota Haynes, 8-2; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Logan Dillard, 8-0; Ben Phillips (Ch) d. Zach Webner, 8-5; Evan Guydo (Sp) d. Andrew Rohrback, 8-3.

Doubles: Young/Kemp (Ch) d. DiFlippo/Bowling, 8-2; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Haynes/Fallon, 8-5; Low/Andrew Hall (Sp) d. Phillips/Dillard, 8-4.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 7, Chancellor 2

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Jocelyn Elgeti, 8-0; Yao-Yao Jiang (Ch) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger, 8-3; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Ghost Reyes, 8-3; Savannah Orrock (Sp) d. Katie Hardester, 8-1; Katey Clemovich (Sp) d. J'Mylah White 8-5; Cassidy Rossv (Sp) d. Adrianna Stewart, 8-0.

Doubles: Wright/Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Elgeti/Jiang, 8-4; Fredenberger/Orrock (Sp) d. Reyes/Hardester, 8-3; Kayla Greenleaf/Tamira Tshibuyi (Ch) d. Clemovich/Sydney Forrest, 8-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Stafford 13, Riverbend 12: Maya Cureton scored the game-winning goal with :35 seconds left to help the Indians defeat the Bears on the road.

Jordan Fitzgerald scored six goals and added three assists, EV McConnell had two goals and two assists, Allyse Luckett scored three goals, Maddie Patton added one goal and Julia Etu earned two assists for Stafford.

Ava Treakle scored four goals and added two assists, Savannah White scored four goals and added one assist, Ayla Jantz had two goals, Caroline Doley had one goal and one assist, and Ryleigh McNally earned one goal in the loss for Riverbend.

Mountain View 19, North Stafford 3: Ava Windham led the Wildcats' with six goals on the road to help earn the district victory over the Wolverines.

Ava Verzosa scored three goals, Gabby Bartels, Olivia Wahlin, and Kat Druiett each scored two goals, and Fallon Dismukes, Claire VanHorn, Lily Nugent, and Mary Wahlin each added one goal.

Mountain View will host Riverbend on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 24, Brooke Point 2: Avery Hartenstein lead the Eagles with five goals and four assists in the win against the Black-Hawks.

Vanessa Ronsholdt had five goals with two assists, Maddy Tlapa and Addi Bergo each scored three goals, and Roxi Stone added two goals.

Bailey Dias, Sophie Crane, Ava Moder, Sam Orr, and Rayne Williams each scored a goal apiece in the victory.

Colonial Forge hosts Massaponax on Wednesday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Riverbend 16, Stafford 2: Reilly Curran led the Bears with six goals and three assists to earn the district victory over the Indians.

Parker Brown added three goals and five assists, Logan Eastman scored four goals and contributed one assist, Eli Schoenberger scored two goals, Conlan McNally added one goal and one assist, and George Tannous added one assist.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 3, Mountain View 2, 2OT: Lauren Sanders scored the game winning goal off an assist from Emily Lenhard to help secure the district victory on the road over the Wildcats.

Rylie Goger and Krisalyn Salvador each scored a goal in the victory.

Alexis Viers and Hailee Kindered each contributed a goal for Mountain View.

Brooke Point (5-0) will travel to Colonial Forge on Thurssday for a battle of the unbeatens.