Monday, April 4 high school sports roundup: Ulmer, Indians down Panthers

Sydney Ulmer totaled four goals and three assists, and EV McConnell added four goals of her own as well as an assist to help Stafford get a 15–5 Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse win over Massaponax Monday night.

Other scorers for the Indians were Julie Etu with three goals, and Jordan Fitzgerald, Allyse Luckett, Peyton Lockwood and Addie Kahn with one goal each.

JAMES MONROE 12, LIBERTY 6

Celie Constantine scored four times and Sally Beringer had three goals and two assists in James Monroe’s win.

Goalie Lili Watkins made 10 saves. Ciaran Cubbage added two goals and Addie Oakes, Sarah Rigual and Addyson Hough had one each.

The Yellow Jackets host Fauquier Wednesday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 17, RIVERBEND 9

Vanessa Ronsholdt tallied seven goals and Faith Piser added five goals and two helps at Colonial Forge picked up a Commonwealth District win.

Avery Hartenstein had a strong all-around effort night with three goals and five helpers for the Eagles. Roxy Stone and Chloe Ronsholdt also scored, while Maddy Tlapa contributed an assists.

Riverbend was led by Ava Treakle with four goals and two assists, and Ayla Jantz with another four scores.

Savannah White scored once, Nina Accousti added an assists and goalie Patti Almand registered 13 saves for the Bears.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, BROOKE POINT 1

Olivia Wahlin scored five goals, and Hanna Navarro and Emma Ingalsbe notched three each as Mountain View cruised to a Commonwealth District win.

Supplying two goals each were Ava Windham, Gabby Bartells and Julie Snow, while Mary Whalin, Emma Stalteri Kat Druiett and Hannah Ranberger tallied once each for the Wildcats (3-0).

Mountain View visits Colonial Forge on Wednesday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 12, COLONIAL FORGE 10

Logan Eastman scored five goals and led Riverbend in faceoffs to help the homestanding Bears secure a Commonwealth District win.

Grant Messick added three goals, with Isaiah Schoenberger, Nasir Smith, Camden Carter and Parker Brown supplying one each for Riverbend.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Drew DeFilippo 8–0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Jordan Low 8–0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Ben Lambert 8–0; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Satchel Bowling 8–1; Aiden McClaughlin (Ch) d. Tyler Baker 8–0; Dakota Haynes (Ch) d. Aiden Walters 8–6.

Doubles: Lacey/Jason Ra nsom (Ch) d. DeFillippo/Low 8–0; Gaulard/Young (Ch) d. Lambert/Bowling 8–1; Fallon/Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Baker/Walters 8–2.

KING GEORGE 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Max Freitag (KG) d. Hudson Luke 10–1; Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Gavin Seely 10–1; Chase Lindal (KG) d. Eli Harrington 10–0; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Cooper Bailey 10–0; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. J.J. Gonzalez 10–2; Andrew Warder (KG) d. Stephan Csontos 10–1.

Doubles: Freitag/Umberger (KG) d. Luke/Seely 10–1; Buckwalter/Kevin Myers (KG) d. Harrington/Bailey 10–1; Kenneth Chan/Kaden Murphy (KG) d. Gonzalez/Csontos 10–2.

Records: King George 3–0, 3–1.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 7, CHANCELLOR 2

Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Emmy Harold 8–0; Leann Jolie Kari (Sp) d. Lea Perez 8–3; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8–5; Abby Rose (Sp) d. Emily Tiller 8–5; Sandy Medley (Sp) d. Yao Yao Jing 8–0; Kyrstin Fredenberger (Sp) d. Dallas Mcgurl 8–1.

Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. Harold/Kari 8–2; Nelson/Rose (Ch) d. Elgeti/Tiller 8–3; Medley/Fredenberger (Sp) d. Jing/McGurl 8–2.

RIVERBEND 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (R) d. Michelle Choi 8–0; Maya Jani (R) d. Rachel Regling 8–0; Reilly O’Brien (R) d. Adelle Bloom 8–1; Isa Bustamante-Velez (R) d. Brianna Wahl 8–1; Paloma Marcus (R) d. Avery Lieser 8–1; Sophia Long (R) d. Madison Brewer 8–1.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (R) d. Choi/Bloom 8–1; Bustamante-Velez/Long d. Regling/Wahl 8–1; Marcus/O’Brien (R) d. Lieser/Brewer 8–1.

JAMES MONROE 5, COURTLAND 4

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Mac Watkins 8-5; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Adele Granger 8-2; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Madison Shea 8-5; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Natalie Holt 8-5; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Rebecca Sniffen 8-4; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Addi Gleason 8-4.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Watkins/Shea 8-6; Holt/Davis (Ct) d. G. McDermott/Gleason 8-4; Snow/Sherwood (Ct) d. Kingsley/Sniffen 8-5.

BOYS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Alessandro Carrante scored once from the run of play and once from the penalty spot to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Alex Brito provided an assist for the Cougars, who host James Monroe on Tuesday.

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL

Blue Ridge School finished with a scored of 186 to top Fredericksburg Christian (209) and Quantico (229).

Joey Priebe led the Eagles with a 47, followed by Dylan Holyfield (49), Luca Salafia (56) and Kate Blalock (57).

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 4, COURTLAND 2

Arianna Melendez had a double, an RBI and a run scored to help Colonial Forge get a nondistrict home win.

Makayla Taylor added a hits, a sac bunt, a run scored and two stolen bases for the Eagles (3-0).

Kaitlyn Malie had two hits, including a double, and scored twice for Courtland. Olivia George also provided two hits.

R H E Courtland 101 000 0 — 2 9 4 Colonial Forge 300 100 x — 4 6 0

ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickhute. MADDIE SMITH and Caitlyn Oakland.