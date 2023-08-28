FIELD HOCKEY
Stafford 3, Colonial Forge 0: Madison Patton was in on all three Stafford goals, finishing with two goals and an assists to help visiting Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.
Maylynn Watson added a goal and an assists, with Emry Brewer also scoring for the Eagles.
GOLF
Mountain View 167, Stafford 176: John Gallagher shot a 39 to win medalist honors to help lead the Wildcats to a Commonwealth District win at Gauntlet Golf Course.
Mountain View (167): John Gallagher 39, RJ Pearson 42, Makenly Tidwell 43, Caden Brown 43.
Stafford (176): Luke Szlyk 38, Ashton Shifflett 44, Patrick Bailey 46, Trevor Willis 48.
Colonial Forge 150, North Stafford 201: Matt Hartley won medalist honors with a 32 at Augustine in the Eagles' Commonwealth District victory over the Wolverines.