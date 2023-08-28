FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford 3, Colonial Forge 0: Madison Patton was in on all three Stafford goals, finishing with two goals and an assists to help visiting Stafford get a Commonwealth District win on Monday.

Maylynn Watson added a goal and an assists, with Emry Brewer also scoring for the Eagles.

Colonial Forge goalie Kate Young registered 10 saves, while Maddy Tlapa, Morgan Mesterhazy, Lexie Kindel and Evie Detar were all leaders for the Eagles, who visit Massaponax on Wednesday.

Mountain View 5, Massaponax 0: Five players scored and Alivia Boatwright assisted four of those goals to help homestanding Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Kaylee Mountjoy, Gabrielle Bartels, Avery Uhle, Lily Hanson and Sierra Crews each scored, while Keira Scanlan and goalie Liz Smoot led the defensive effort for the Wildcats, who visit Riverbend on Wednesday.

GOLF

Mountain View 167, Stafford 176: John Gallagher shot a 39 to win medalist honors to help lead the Wildcats to a Commonwealth District win at Gauntlet Golf Course.

Mountain View (167): John Gallagher 39, RJ Pearson 42, Makenly Tidwell 43, Caden Brown 43.

Stafford (176): Luke Szlyk 38, Ashton Shifflett 44, Patrick Bailey 46, Trevor Willis 48.

VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax 3, Atlee 1: Carley Coghill totaled 21 kills and 15 digs, and Leni Furrow supplied 16 assists and eight digs to help visiting Massaponax get a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 season-opening win.

Other standouts included Kelsey Bowler with six aced and 10 digs, and Brenna Raymond with 18 digs for the Panthers (1-0), who host Colonial Forge in an early-season Commonwealth District showdown on Wednesday.