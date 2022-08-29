Monday, Aug. 29th, 2022 high school sports roundup: Stafford field hockey shuts out Colonial Forge

Skylar Duff scored one goal and added two assists as Stafford’s field hockey team defeated Colonial Forge 3–0 Monday in a Commonwealth District matchup.
Camryn DeLeva contributed one goal and one assist, and Madison Patton scored one goal. Goalie Addison Kahn earned the shutout for the Indians.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSAPONAX 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Annelese Harmson and Natalie LaFleur scored as the Panthers rallied for a Commonwealth District road win over the Wildcats.
Bayleigh Valentine and Kyra Saunders had assists for Massaponax, and Claudia Painter and Hayden Gayle played strong defense.
Gabrielle Bartels scored for the Wildcats.
On Wednesday, Massaponax will host North Stafford and Mountain View (0-1) will play Stafford.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 0
Eva Kruzel led the Wolverines with 18 digs to defeat the visiting Bears 25–22, 25–21, 25–12.
Allison Spittal earned 11 kills, eight digs, and six aces, Alonna McCummings had eight kills, Lindsay Canty contributed seven kills, and Maya Tillman had five kills and two blocks for the Wolverines.
Ashley Stafira earned 26 assists and had five digs for North Stafford.
Daisy Pentorn had 12 digs, four kills, seven assists, and two aces and Allie Lach earned five kills and four aces in the loss for the Bears.
Riverbend (1–1) will host Brooke Point on Wednesday, and North Stafford (2–0) will travel to Massaponax.
MASSAPONAX 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Reagan Shanahan posted 10 digs and seven kills in a 25–14, 25–14, 25–22 victory on the road for the Panthers.
Carlie Clements contributed seven kills and five aces and Maddie Wells earned 14 assists for the Panthers.
Masssaponax (2-0) will host North Stafford on Wednesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, STAFFORD 1
The Eagles earned the Commonwealth District victory at home 25–22, 25–18, 21–25, 25–16.
Jada Williams led the Indians with 14 blocks, Amber Shifflett contributed six kills, and Vanessa Rodriguez earned five assists.
Stafford (0–1) will host Mountain View on Wednesday.
CAROLINE 4, LOUISA 0
Kaylei Raymond led the Cavaliers with two goals and two assists in a non-district matchup at home.
Mya Gerber earned two assists, Lili Smith scored one goal and earned one assist, and Hope Shannon had one goal for Caroline.