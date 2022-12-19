Monday, Dec. 19th high school sports round up:

Stafford's Bryanna Andrews placed first in girls long jump and Gabriel Irish placed second in the 1600 meter race at the Border Wars Invitational on Saturday in Hampton.

Ethan Govar, Robert Calvert and Roman Nobrigia placed first in the 3200 meters, 100 meters and pole vault, respectively. Nathan Meline placed third in the 3200 meters.

GIRLS:

55-meters hurdles: 8. Michaela Butler (St) 11.43; 55-meters: 10. Bryana Andrews (St) 7.80; 14. Veronica Dumbuya 7.89; 20. Alexandria Scott 8.03; 1,600 meters: 2. Gabriella Irish (St) 6:53.70; 1,600 relay: 4. Stafford 4:53.10; 400: 21. Marietta Brooks (St) 1:12.62; 1,000: 7. Gabriella Irish (St) 4:01.97; 200: 9. Alexandria Scott (St) 28.59; 10. Bryana Andrews (St) 28.61; 4x400: 4. Stafford (St) 4:08.80; 6. Stafford (St) 4:47.94.

Long jump: 1. Bryana Andrews (St) 15-0.50; Shot put: 21. Cristina Barnes (St) 21-0; 22. Gracyne Meis (St) 20-9.50.

BOYS:

55-meters hurdles: 7. Aidan Robles (St) 11.02; 55-meters: 21. Gabriel Richardson (St) 7.09; 1,600 meters: 4. Ethan Govar (St) 5:05.65; 10. Braden Elchenko (St) 5:29.36; 1,600 relay: 9. Stafford 4:23.31; 400: 55. Najon Hare (St) 1:03.75; 1,000: 1. Robert Calvert (St) 2:54.32; 14. Isaac Nichols (St) 3:14.07; 15. Braden Elchenko (St) 3:14.38; 200: 15. Nathaniel Leslie (St) 24.97; 3,200: Ethan Govar (St) 11:07.97; 3. Nathan Meline (St) 12:01.00; 4x400: 4. Stafford (St) 4:08.80; 6. Stafford (St) 4:47.94.

Pole vault: 1. Roman Nobrigia 7-0; Long jump: 29. Gabriel Davie (St) 16-0; Shot put: 18. Kamron Panyard (St) 30-10; 20. Christopher Johnson (St) 30-2.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SWIMMING

Brooke Point at North Stafford: The Wolverines defeated the Black—Hawks during the meet last Friday. The North Stafford girls won 147 to 136 and the boy won 172 to 111.

Boys: 200-yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Dane Daniels, Caleb Luxeder, Niko Casale, Ryan Megna) 1:48.63; 200-yard freestyle: Liam Wittwer (NS) 2:07.72; 200-yard IM: Niko Casale (BP) 2:21.71; 50-yard freestyle: Zack Hubbard (NS) 23.75; 100-yard butterfly: Casale (BP) 59.19; 100-yard freestyle: Luxeder (BP) 53.58; 500-yard freestyle: Logan Wohler (BP) 5:37.34; 200-yard freestyle relay: Lina Kaya (NS) 6:13.11; 100-yard backstroke: Wittwer (NS) 1:02.77; 100-yard breaststroke: Alex Fortiz (NS) 1:06.11; 400-yard freestyle relay: North Stafford (Wittwer, Michael Troidl, Karl Rice, Sean Fard) 3:58.00.

Girls: 200-yard medley relay: North Stafford (Lily McIntyre, Lina Kaya, Maria Stoklund, Tessa Garcia) 2:07.66; 200-yard freestyle: Catherine Hall (NS) 2:17.59; 200-yard IM: Ciara Whaley (BP) 2:29.94; 50-yard freestyle: Garcia (NS) 26.92; 100-yard butterfly: Garcia (NS) 1:06.27 ; 100-yard freestyle: Emily Weeks (BP) 1:00.25; 500-yard freestyle: Kaya (NS) 6:13.11; 200-yard freestyle relay: North Stafford (Hall, Chloe Gabrielson, Stoklund,, Garcia) 1:52.40; 100-yard backstroke: Whaley (BP) 1:12.42; 100-yard breaststroke: Weeks (BP) 1:17.00; 400-yard freestyle relay: Brooke Point (Whaley, Olivia Lupo, Emma Clark, Weeks) 4:22.19.

BOY'S BASKETBALL

Caroline 88, New Kent 68: Gabe Campbell led the Cavaliers earning a double-double scoring 31 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to help defeat the Trojans in the Goochland Invitational tournament.

Dennel Douglas added 13 points and 10 rebounds to earn a double-double and Jalen Haney scored 19 points for Caroline.

Caroline will play William Monroe on Tuesday at Goochland High School.

New Kent 14 19 16 17 — 68 Caroline 23 16 27 22 — 88

New Kent: Dillon Micks 14, Will Ross 13, Kyle Diggs 14, Josiah Reedy 2, David McCoy 0, Jordan Howard 0, Khoen Christian 12, Kemanri Palmer 2, Isiah Carr 11, Brett Lookhart 0. Totals: 22 18-21 68.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 31, Carson Lyons 9, TJ Frye 2, Jay Freeman 5, Malek Beasley 5, Christian Tingen 0, Dennel Douglas 13, Gerald Toliver 0, Xavier Smith 4, Eric Dew-Gladden 1, Jalen Haney 18. Totals: 36 11-15 88.

Three-pointers: New Kent 6 (Ross 3, Christian 1, Carr 2). Caroline 5 (Campbell 2, Lyons 1, Haney 1, Freeman 1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Stafford 43, Wakefield 41: Daysha Salgado led the Wolverines with 20 points to help them seal the victory on the road against the Warriors.

Wakefield had a good third quarter, leading the charge was Lauren Nelson who finished with 12 points.

North Stafford 9 14 11 9 — 43 Wakefield 8 8 18 7 — 41

North Stafford (3-5): Mya Neal 3, Destinee Salgado 14, J'Maia Joseph 6, Daysha Salgado 20, Tori Barnes 0, Elyssa Lee 0, Mariana Palomo 0. Totals 20 3-4 43.

Wakefield: Sam Stuart 9, Lauren Nelson 12, Helena Helens 8, Lailah Abdui'Kareem 3, Samantha 2, Gigi Duntch 7. Totals 14 3-3 41.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 2. Wakefield 2.

Mountain View 30, King George 36: The Wildcats' survive a late fourth quarter run by the Foxes to earn the non-district victory at home with Taleah Gaither leading the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Liz Harley eanred seven steals for the Wildcats, four of them coming in the third quarter, and Janelle sargent hit two key three's in the second quarter to finish with 10 points.

Haylee Callahan led the Foxes with 11 points and Morgan Davidson scored 10 points in the loss.

King George 9 15 0 12 — 36 Mountain View 6 14 11 8 — 39

King George: Janiya Sharpe 0, Morgan Davidson 10, Kamira Bodkert 0, Audrey Jones 5, Callista Rash 2, Alannah Breen 8, Haylee Callahan 11. Totals: 12 10-16 36.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 2, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 2, Liz Harley 6, Janelle Sargent 10, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 0. Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 17, Molly Ferland 2, Tamia Nelson 0, Lizzy Fleming 0, Candence Mensah 0, Alysia Kelly 0. Totals: 14 6-11 39.

Three-pointers: King George (). Mountain View 4 (Sargent 2, Gaither 2).