GIRLS’ TENNIS
Maggie Walker 6, James Monroe 0: The Yellow Jackets saw their season end in the Class 3 state semifinals in Richmond.
Maggie Walker moves on to Thursday’s state championship match against Abingdon at Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets finish with a 15-7 record.
Singles: Martina Ribera (MW) d. Gia McDermott 6-0, 6-1; Anna Newell (MW) d. Rebecca Sniffin 6-0, 6-1; Sruthi Vegunta (MW) d. Sophia Coulon 6-0, 6-0; Anissa Algappan (MW) d. Hailey Ryder 6-0, 6-0, Sunjana Finn (MW) d. Beka Furrow 6-0, 6-0; Nadia Rashid (MW) d. Trinity Lagandoon 6-0, 6-0.