Nila Brown went 2 for 2 with a three-run home-run and four RBIs in Spotsylvania's season-opening 17-6 softball win at Mechanicsville Monday.

Kate Braden went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Alexis Roberts went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Knights.

Mylia Knight added two hits and one RBI and Morgan Maslock added two hits.

Spotsylvania (1-0) hosts Atlee Thursday.

R H E Spotsylvania 383 12 — 17 14 1 Mechanicsville 002 40 — 6 10 4

MORGAN MASLOCK, Zoey Price (5), and Calleigh Craft. KAITLIN AMOS, McKinley Duke (2), and Maddie Goad.

SOFTBALL

Colonial Beach 15, King and Queen Central 3: Miranda Papanicolas led the Drifters with two hits and three RBI's in the home victory over the Royals.

Kaitlyn Franks went 2 for 2 with a triple, Brooklyn Delane went 2 for 4 with one RBI, and Cora Bowler added four stolen bases in the victory.

R H E King and Queen Central 100 20 – 3 4 7 Colonial Beach 463 2X – 15 7 3

ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas. K. VENE, J. Brown (1), and A. FIMEY.

North Stafford 1, Patriot 0: Abby Morris hit a Walk-off single with two outs to help the Wolverines earn the home victory over the Pioneers.

Kaylie Dechicchis pitched a complete game for North Stafford allowing only five hits.

BASEBALL

Douglas Freeman 8, Caroline 5: Jackson Thomas led the Cavaliers with one hit and two RBI in the home loss against the Mavericks.

John Tatham and Jeron Morris added one hit and one RBI for Caroline.

R H E Douglas Freeman 211 031 0 – 8 6 2 Caroline 200 003 0 – 5 7 3

W. SELLERS, S. Flippin (6), Lee Sowers (6). WILLIAM CARTER, Baylor Storke (3), Jeron Morris (5), and Jackson Thomas.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Mechanicsville 8, Spotsylvania 1

Singles: Grace Davis (M) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Mary Vermeer (M) d. Abby Rose 8-2; Alexis Barlow (M) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Olivia Barrett (M) d. Savannah Orrock 8-0; Meg Lavinder (M) d. Katey Clemovich 8-0; Caitlyn Zugay (M) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 8-1.

Doubles: Vermeer/Barlow (M) d. Rose/Fredenberger 8-0; Wright/Orrock (Sp) d. Barrett/Lavinder 8-3; Zugay/n/a d. Clemovich/Castle-Bruce 8-0.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Steward School 10, Fredericksburg Academy 5: Ella Byrd and Hope Amberger led the Falcons with two goals each but fell short on the road.

Emma Clements earned 16 saves in goal for Fredericksburg Academy and Savannah Stec added one goal.

Fredericksburg Academy (0-1) will host Covent School on Friday.

Stafford 19, Mountain View 9: The Wildcats' earn the Commonwealth District victory with Ava Windham leading the way scoring seven goal on the road over the Indians.

Mary Wahlin scored four goals, Olivia Wahlin contributed three goals, Fallon Dismukes added three goals, and Gabby Bartels scored two goals in the win for Mountain View.

Julia Etu scored six goals for Stafford, Jordan Fitzgerald added two goals and one assist, and EV McConnell contributed one goal and one assist.

Mountain View will travel to Massaponax on Wednesday.

Riverbend 20, Brooke Point 2: Sara Murane led the Bears with four goals and two assists to help defeat the Black-Hawks at home.

Ava Treakle had three goals and four assists, Ayla Jantz and Ryleigh McNally scored three goals and added two assists each, Savannah White contributed two goals and two assists, and Caroline Doley added one goal and one assist for Riverbend.

Maraiya Richards, Haven Quinn, Lindsey Quinonez, Kyndra Peyton, and Makiya Schoenberger each scored one goal in the victory.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Brooke Point 22, Riverbend 5: Brooke Point opened its season with Ben Dale earning his first career goal and a Commonwealth District road win.

Dylan Frost scored eight goals and added one assist, JP Page earned three goals, Rex Colliver scored two goals and added three assists, and Noah Frost had four goals and one assist for the Black-Hawks.

Logan Eastman scored two goals to lead Riverbend, with Conlon McNally, Reilly Curran and Parker Brown scoring once each.

Brooke Point (1-0) will travel to Stafford on Thursday.

Saturday's results

SOFTBALL

FCS 13, St. Gertrude 3: Rylie Johnson collected five hits, including a triple and home run, in Fredericksburg Christian School's season-opening win in Dinwiddie. Layton Trible and Emma Minnick added two hits each, and Scarlett Whittaker pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings.