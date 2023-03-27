BASEBALL

Massaponax 3, North Stafford 2 (8 innings): Eric Berg's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth innings gave homestanding Massaponax a Commonwealth District win.

Berg also picked up the win, striking out two in the eighth in relief of starter Carter Cashin, who struck out eight in seven innings of work for the Panthers.

Tanner Stempin finished 2 for 4 for Massaponax.

Graham Ward pitched 5 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts for North Stafford, while Andre Velez had a hit and an RBI. Jack Pearson added a hit and run scored.

R H E North Stafford 000 200 00 — 2 3 1 Massaponax 000 101 01 — 3 9 3

G. Ward, J. SCHROEDER (6), M. Schwarzbaugh (8) and L. Schroeder, C. Preston. Carter Cashin, ERIC BERG (8) and Tanner Stempin.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 17, Colonial Forge 13: Mary Wahlin totaled five goals and two assists, and Ava Windham added five goals and one assists as Mountain View held off visiting Colonial Forge to get a win in a high-scoring Commonwealth District matchup.

Also scoring were Gabby Bartells with four goals and Olivia Wahlin with three, while goalie Emily Arvesen made six saves for the Wildcats, who visit Brooke Point on Thursday.

Colonial Forge was led by Vanessa Ronsholdt with four goals, including here 100th-career score, and Avery Hartenstein with four goals of her own. Chloe Ronsholdt had two goals and an assists, Maddy Tlapa scored twice and Roxi Stone once.

Hartenstien and Vanessa Ronsholdt combined for 15 draw controls for the Ealges, who visit Stafford on Wednesday.

Stafford 20, North Stafford 10: The Stafford Indians defeated the North Stafford Wolverines 20-10, with seven players from Stafford, led by Jordan Fitzgerald with five goals and three assists.

Maddie Patton also tallied five goals, while Julia Etu added four goals and two assists, and Elsie Krushinski had three goals for the Indians. EV McConnell, Maya Cureton and Spoorthi Sarasana each scoring a goal apiece.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Brentsville 14, James Monroe 4: Wilson Hall scored three times and Mathew Franklin one for the Yellow Jackets (0-2), and Luke Dumont had two assists. JM visits Liberty Friday.

BOYS' SOCCER

North Stafford 4, Chancellor 3: Gabe N'Dakpri scored three goals and teammate Jonas Carsjens netted the game-winner for the Wolverines (1-3) in the 55th minute of their non-district game.

Diego Matute, Brandon Portillo and Aidan Buhmann scored for the Chargers (2-1), and Handerson Juarez Franco and Noah Lohr notched assists.

SOFTBALL

FCS 15, St. John Paul the Great 5: Rylie Johnson, Madi Kamphuis, Layton Trible and Cassie Miller all homered as Fredericksburg Christian School pounded out 15 hits in a five-inning, run-rule conference victory. Scarlett Whittaker struck out seven without a walk.

GOLF

FCS 189, Blue Ridge 201: Drake Morris won medalist honors for the Eagles with a 44. Joey Priebe added a 46, Dylan Holyfield a 47 and Kate Blalock a 52.