Monday, March 28 high school sports roundup: Whittaker, Miller toss no-hitter in Fredericksburg Christian win

Scarlett Whittaker had three RBIs and combined with Cassie Miller on a no-hitter in Fredericksburg Christian’s 11–0 softball victory against visiting St. John Paul the Great on Monday evening.

Whittaker worked four innings and Miller three, allowing zero hits for the Eagles. Miller, Layton Trible and Sydney Whittaker each had two RBIs.

FCS hosts Central Virginia Homeschool on Thursday.

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON & LEE 12, CHANCELLOR 5

The Eagles earned the home victory over the visiting Chargers behind the arm of Dillon Miner, who struck out seven in four innings.

Zomari Sutton contributed one hit, one run and one RBI in the victory for the Eagles.

Hunter Covill had two hits, Carter Childs contributed one hit, and Nathan Carter earned a hit in the loss for the Chargers.

R H E Chancellor 131 000 0 — 5 6 3 Washington & Lee 102 027 x — 12 5 4

Kristopher Tuebner, NATHAN LIVINGSTON (4), Camden Dodson (6), Daniel Jedlicka (6) and Austin Carlisle. N/A, JORDAN SAUNDERS (4) and Dillon Miner.

GIRLS LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 18, NORTH STAFFORD 3

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Avery Hartenstein and Faith Piser lead homestanding Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District win.

Ronsholdt totaled four goals and two assists, Hartenstein three goals and one assists, and Piser six goals for the Eagles.

Also scoring were Sophie Crane with two goals, and Evelyn Deter, Caroline DiClemente and Emma Sofis with one each. Crane also provided two assists for Colonial Forge.

RIVERBEND 14, MASSAPONAX 1

Ava Treakle amassed five goals and four assist, and Ayla Jantz added five goals and one helper as visiting Riverbend rolled to a Commonwealth District win.

Savannah Waite tallied three goals, with Rylie McNally added one goal and one assist for the Bears. Caroline Doley and Leah Mastri chipped in assists, while goalie Patty Almond made four saves.

STAFFORD 19, BROOKE POINT 5

Julie Etu, Sydney Ulmer and Braelynn Greenlaw notched four goals each to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District home win.

Jordan Fitzgerald tallied three goals, while EV McConnell, Allyse Luckett, Maddie Patton and Peyton Lockwood scored once each for the Indians. Garnering assists were Etu with four, McConnell with two, and Ulmer, Fitzgerald, Luckett and Maddie Patton with one each.

BOYS LACROSSE

BROOKE POINT 17, STAFFORD 1

Noah Frost and Rex Collier each scored three goals, and Sam Selby contributed two goals and four assists as homestanding Brooke Point cruised to a Commonwealth District win.

Cole Jasso added two goals and two assists, and Noah Sanders provided two goals and one helper for the Black–Hawks (1-1), who visit Massaponax on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 6, CAROLINE 1

Nathan Kale had three goals and an assists to help lead visiting King George to a Battlefield District opening win.

Graham Paterson scored twice and Ryan Carriaga once, with James Drake notching two assists for the Foxes (3-0, 1-0), who visit James Monroe on Thursday.

Connor Thibodeau scored for Caroline.

WASHINGTON & LEE 4, KING WILLIAM 1

Yahir Antunez and Johan Valencia each scored in the opening five minutes to help visiting Washington & Lee get off to a fast start en route to a nondistrict win.

Antunez scored twice more late in the first half to complete the hat trick for the Eagles (3-0), who visit James Monroe on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 9, COURTLAND 5

Maddie Smith struck out 10 and Arianna Melendez had four hits, including a triple, and three RBIs in the visiting Eagles’ nondistrict win.

Amber Hunte added three hits, and Makayla Taylor and Kaci Steveson had two each, including a triple.

Brystal Newman homered and doubled for the Cougars.

R H E Colonial Forge 131 002 2 — 9 16 2 Courtland 200 020 1 — 5 8 2







MADDIE SMITH and Caitlyn Oakland. ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickhute.