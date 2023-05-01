GIRLS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 25, North Stafford 8: Ava Windham scored seven to help the Wildcats' earn the district victory at home over the Wolverines.

Gabby Bartels contributed five goals, Olivia Wahlin scored four, Kat Druiett earned two goals, and Ava Karas, Ava Verzosa, and Fallon Dismukes each contributed one goal in the win.

Mountain View will travel to Riverbend on Wednesday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 11, Brooke Point 7: Reef Krug, Ryan Bondgren, and Kevin McGowan each contributed two goals to help secure the district victory over the Black-Hawks.

Ian Bennett, Mike Zant, Scrappy Stringer, Cael Sandberg, and Joey Scullion each scored one goal in the win for the Eagles.

Colonial Forge (8-3) will host Massaponax on senior night, Wednesday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Co) d. Jocelyn Elgeti, 8-3; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Yao Yae Jiang, 8-1; Libby Snow (Co) d. Ghost Reyes, 8-2; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Jmylah White, 8-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Kayla Greenleaf, 8-0; Allison Meyer (Co) d. Tauira Tshibuyi, 8-0.

Doubles: Granger/Snow (Co) d. Elgeti/Reyes, 8-0; Meyer/Molly Buckingham (Co) d. Brooklynn Givens/Greenleaf, 8-1; Heather Hong/Maddie Lawson (Co) d. Tshbuyi/Adriana Stewart, 8-0.

Next match: Courtland (10-0) will travel to Caroline on Wednesday.

Spotsylvania 6, Culpeper 3

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Allyson Williams 8-1; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Kayla Cepeda 8-3; Bianca Luces (Cu) d. Krystin Fredenberger 8-0; Savannah Orrock (Sp) d. Olivia Davis 8-1; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Simrah Sikander 8-0; Jasmin Malone (Cu) d. Katey Clemovich 8-0.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Williams/Cepeda 8-1; Luces/Sikander (Cu) d. Fredenberger/Orrock 8-6; Castle-Bruce/Sofia Milliner-Angel (Sp) d. Davis/Malone 8-6.

Albermarle 8, Massaponax 1

Singles: Veda Gupta (Alb) d. Grace Burner, 10-3; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Amy Wang, 10-4; Caroline Funk (Alb) d. Shelby Brewer 10-6; Macy Moody (Alb) d. Avery Rau, 10-2; Romi Bader (Alb) d. Avery Steis, 10-4; Maggie Teweles (Alb) d. Marylin Ross, 10-4.

Doubles: Gupta/Funk (Alb) d. Burner/Brewster, 10-3; Wang/Moody (Alb) d. Brewer/Rau, 10-7; Teweles/Leah Huddleston (Alb) d. Ross/Steis, 10-6.

James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Gia McDermott, 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Elle Castro, 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Brooke Galvin, 8-6; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Emily Wortman, 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Evie Bittle, 8-4; Marley Kidd (EV) d. Vickie Lang, 8-6.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. McCoy/Wortman, 8-6; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Castro/Galvin, 8-1; Bittle/Kidd (EV) d. Tosi/Lang, 8-4.

Next match: James Monroe (8-2) will travel to Massaponax Tuesday to finish a make-up match, (doubles only).

BOYS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 7, Culpeper 2

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. forfeit; Kayden Lawston (Cu) d. Jordan Low, 8-6; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Gavin Seely, 8-9 (7-0); Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Blake Shaffer, 8-1; Eli Harrington (Cu) d. Tyler Baker, 8-6; Zach Webner (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey, 8-1.

Doubles: DiFilippo/Bowling (Sp) d. Seely/Lawston, 8-4; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Harrington/Kian Nicol, 8-2; Low/Andrew Hall (Sp) d. Shaffer/Bailey, 8-3.

Courtland 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Co) d. Joshua Young, 8-0; Fred Klein (Co) d. Patrick Fallon, 8-3; Landon Perdue (Co) d. Owen Kemp, 8-2; Jack Hayden (Co) d. Dakota Haynes 8-2; Alex Kourouklis (Co) d. Logan Dillard, 8-0; Jamison Aiken (Co) d. Benjamin Phillips, 8-3.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Co) d. Young/Fallon, 8-1; Hayden/Aiken (Co) d. Kemp/Haynes, 8-1; Robby Butterfield/Franco Abud (Co) d. Dillard/Phillips, 8-0.