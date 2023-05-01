GIRLS’ TENNIS
Courtland 9, Chancellor 0
Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Jocelyn Elgeti, 8-3; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Yao Yae Jiang, 8-1; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Ghost Reyes, 8-2; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Jmylah White, 8-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Kayla Greenleaf, 8-0; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Tauira Tshibuyi, 8-0.
Doubles: Granger/Snow (Ct) d. Elgeti/Reyes, 8-0; Meyer/Molly Buckingham (Ct) d. Brooklynn Givens/Greenleaf, 8-1; Heather Hong/Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Tshbuyi/Adriana Stewart, 8-0.
Next match: Courtland (10-0) will travel to Caroline on Wednesday.
Spotsylvania 6, Culpeper 3
Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Allyson Williams 8-1; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Kayla Cepeda 8-3; Bianca Luces (Cu) d. Krystin Fredenberger 8-0; Savannah Orrock (Sp) d. Olivia Davis 8-1; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Simrah Sikander 8-0; Jasmin Malone (Cu) d. Katey Clemovich 8-0.
People are also reading…
Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Williams/Cepeda 8-1; Luces/Sikander (Cu) d. Fredenberger/Orrock 8-6; Castle-Bruce/Sofia Milliner-Angel (Sp) d. Davis/Malone 8-6.
Albermarle 8, Massaponax 1
Singles: Veda Gupta (Alb) d. Grace Burner, 10-3; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Amy Wang, 10-4; Caroline Funk (Alb) d. Shelby Brewer 10-6; Macy Moody (Alb) d. Avery Rau, 10-2; Romi Bader (Alb) d. Avery Steis, 10-4; Maggie Teweles (Alb) d. Marylin Ross, 10-4.
Doubles: Gupta/Funk (Alb) d. Burner/Brewster, 10-3; Wang/Moody (Alb) d. Brewer/Rau, 10-7; Teweles/Leah Huddleston (Alb) d. Ross/Steis, 10-6.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Spotsylvania 7, Culpeper 2
Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. forfeit; Kayden Lawston (Cu) d. Jordan Low, 8-6; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Gavin Seely, 8-9 (7-0); Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Blake Shaffer, 8-1; Eli Harrington (Cu) d. Tyler Baker, 8-6; Zach Webner (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey, 8-1.
Doubles: DiFilippo/Bowling (Sp) d. Seely/Lawston, 8-4; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Harrington/Kian Nicol, 8-2; Low/Andrew Hall (Sp) d. Shaffer/Bailey, 8-3.