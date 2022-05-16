Monday, May 16 high school sports roundup: Brooke Point boys, girls edge Riverbend in Commonwealth soccer quarterfinals

Michael Lenhard converted a penalty kick in the seventh round of the shootout tiebreaker to give Brooke Point a 6-5 win over Riverbend Monday night in the Commonwealth District boys' soccer tournament quarterfinals.

With the score tied 4-4 after the opening set of PKs, Brendon Thuot converted for Brooke Point to open the sudden-victory round. LB Sutton tied it for Riverbend, setting the stage for Lenhard’s winner.

Sidney Sanchez scored off an assist from Carlos Padilla to give the Black–Hawks the lead in the first half.

Sebastian Williams scored with 10 minutes left in the second half to tie the game for Riverbend.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 1, RIVERBEND 0

Lauren Sanders scored in the 69th minute on an Emily Lenhard's assist to lift Brooke Point over Riverbend in the Commonwealth District girls’ soccer tournament quarterfinals.

Amara Codd earned the shutout in goal for the Black-Hawks, who visit Colonial Forge in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 5:30.

MASSAPONAX 8, STAFFORD 0

Avery White had two goals and an assist in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District tournament quarterfinal win.

Halie Keller, Alexa Stohr and Kaitlyn Venzen each had a goal an a assist for the Panthers (14–2), who host Mountain View in Tuesday’s semifinals. Natalie Lafleur, Kyra Saunders and Sara Frensley also scored, and Sam Brewer and Grace Lewter had assists.

BOYS’ TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 7, CAROLINE 2

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Xavier Atkins 9-8 (7-1); Jordan Low (Sp) d. MaliQue Tunstall 8-1; Charlie Holewa (Ca) d. Ben Lambert 8-2; Will Casey (Ca) d. Satchel Bowling 8-6; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Brady Fletcher 8-1; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Solon Honeycutt 8-1.

Doubles: DiFilippo/Low (Sp) d. Atkins/Honneycutt 8-3; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Holewa/Casey 8-6; Bowling/Walters (Sp) d. Fletcher/Tunstall 4-1 (forfeit).

BROOKE POINT 5, MASSAPONAX 2

Singles: Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Michael Foley 8-3; Cameron Jennings (Ma) d. Jacob Scott 8-2; Trey Williams (BP) d. Nana Mensah-Bonsu 8-0; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Adam Lenahan8-4; DieterKufour (BP) d. Izait Bautista 8-1; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Marco Bautista 8-2.

Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) led Brewster/Jennings 5-4 (DNF); Scott/Bergin (BP) d. Lenahan/Max Butler 8-2; Bergin/Lucas Cedeno Villegas led Bautista/Bautista 5-1 (DNF).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

MASSAPONAX 6, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Alyssa Fenton 8-3; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Sage Thibodeaux 8-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Gretchen Nichols 8-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Noelia Cervallos 8-0; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Evelyn Bragado 8-0; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Andrea Loza-Fargas 8-0.

Next match: The Panthers (13-4) will host Stafford in Tuesday’s Commonwealth District quarterfinals.

BROOKE POINT 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-0; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Serena Singh 8-2; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. Katelynn Calvert 8-6; Angel Tran (BP) d. Dawn Forrest 8-2; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Amy Cargbo 8-6; Megan Calvert (MV) d. Maddie Bancroft 8-0.

Doubles: Scott/Tran (BP) d. K. Calvert/Muturi, 8-3.

SPOTSYLVANIA 7, CAROLINE 2

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Chandler Gustard 8-5; Emmy Harold (Sp) d. Jessica Hernandez 6; Kayleigh Nelson 8, (Sp) d. Randi Roehl, 8-2; Leann Jolie Kari (Sp) d. Avery Satterwhite 3; Abby Rose (Sp) d. Sarah Wood 8-6; Sandy Medley (Sp) d. Malayla Courtney 8-1.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Gustard/Hernandez 8-4; Roehl/Satterwhite (Ca) d. Harold/Medley 8-5; Wood/Courtney (Ca) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger/Emelia Mabie 8-6.