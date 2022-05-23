Monday, May 23 high school sports roundup: Spotsylvania wins regional softball opener

Morgan Maslock pitched a shutout and Caroline Carter drove in three runs as Spotsylvania blanked visiting Mechanicsville 9-0 Monday in the first round of the Region 4D softball tournament.

Kate Braden and Malia Knight each went 3 for 4 for the Knights (16-6), who visit King George in Thursday's quarterfinals. Spotsylvania was the Battlefield District regular-season champion and the Foxes won the tournament title.

R H E Mechanicsville 000 000 0 — 0 7 0 Spotsylvania 000 261 x — 9 9 2

KILEY LAMBERTH, McKinley Duke (4), Kaitlyn Amos (6) and Madison Goad. MORGAN MASLOCK and Kylie Mummert.

GIRLS SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0 (PKS)

Emily Lenhard, Amara Codd, Kira Hawkins and Riley Goger each converted penalty to help Brooke Point outscore Mountain View 4-3 in the tiebreaker to earn the win in the Commonwealth District third-place game.

The Black–Hawks visit Albemarle in the Region 5D first round on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALBEMARLE 5, MASSAPONAX 1

Massaponax No. 1 Grace Burner picked up the lone win on the day as host Albemarle got a win in the Region 5D quarterfinal played at Boar’s Head Country Club.

After splitting the opening two sets, Burner topped the Mia Shen 10-7 in the super tiebreaker to earn the win over the Patriots’ previously undefeat top player.

The Panthers will next compete in the region singles and doubles tournaments set for June 1-2 at the University of Mary Washington.

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Mia Shen 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 (Super Tiebreaker); Emma Paitrick (Al) d. Brooke Hyldahl 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Funk (Al) d. Josie Brewster 6-1, 6-2; Amy Wang (Al) d. Miranda Parrish 6-3, 6-2; Catie Swansiger (Al) d. Natalia Sipko 6-2, 6-0; Mary Moody (Al) d. Shelby Brewer 6-2, 6-0.

HANOVER LEADS COURTLAND, SUSP.

Hanover led homestanding Courtland 4-2 in the teams’ Region 4B quarterfinal when play was suspended due to weather after singles.

When the doubles portion will be played is still to be determined.

Singles: Jordan Wood (Ha) d. Mac Watkins 6-2, 6-0; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Claire Watkinson 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; Juliannn Webster (Ha) d. Adele Granger 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Jamison Poythress (Ha) d. Madison Shea 6-1, 6-3; Kate Tunstall (Ha) d. Natalie Holt 6-2, 6-3; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Isabella Mezzenga 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

BASEBALL

MASSAPONAX 5, STAFFORD 0

Kaiden Rosenbaum had a triple and walk, and Eric Berg allowed no hits over four relief innings to get the win in the Commonwealth District third-place game.

Charlie Richwine struck out six in two innings of work for Stafford, with Matt Mellors taking the loss in relief.